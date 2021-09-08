Portia and I were having lunch at the Far East Cafe on Grant Avenue. I was buying, Portia being imaginary. She’s a sparkling conversationalist and an inexpensive lunch guest.
Though we’ve had many lunches together at the Far East, a Chinatown fixture for more than a century, there was one topic we had never broached, one that can douse a friendship like throwing a bucket of ice water on a birthday candle. This time I got up the nerve to ask.
“Portia, are you politically liberal or conservative?”
She seemed shocked. “Really? You’re bringing up politics in a restaurant, where we might be overheard? Besides, I don’t like being labeled.”
It was a risky subject, especially with chopsticks and other pointy objects on the table.
“I think we’ll be OK if we speak softly.” (Most people don’t seem to hear Portia, anyway.) “How do you feel about free speech when the speaker is saying hateful words?”
She paused to think. “If you’re asking whether the government should censor offensive speech, no. But as private individuals, we don’t have to listen to them. If we can’t ignore them or go elsewhere, we can respond in a civil way.”
“So, you’re for limited government. That makes you conservative.”
“No, it makes me liberal, in its original meaning: freedom from government interference with personal decisions.”
“So, as that kind of liberal, you oppose government housing for the needy, right?”
She gave me that frowny face she makes when she thinks I’m being an idiot. “Not at all. Are you saying the government should only protect public safety? Then you take away public schools, public parks and public works. If we, through our elected officials, decide publicly funded housing is needed, that’s our decision.”
“How about environmental issues? Liberal, right?”
“No, conservative, in its original meaning. That’s why we call it conservation. Being conservative means not taking unwise risks with our resources, and preserving our core values. I’m all for that.”
This was becoming confusing.
“Don’t you have to be consistent? Liberal or conservative, yin or yang, on or off, Coke or Pepsi, Demo or Repo?”
“People who think for themselves don’t fit neatly into one box or the other. Two reasonable people may agree with on some things, disagree on others. You and I don’t always agree.”
“That’s true, though odd, you being imaginary and all.”
She smiled. “You’ve proved my point. If you and I can disagree, that means you can appreciate both sides of an issue. You don’t always tow the party line.”
She had me, there. I’m fiscally conservative — something no president from either party has been for at least 20 years — but liberal in its original meaning and in the modern meaning when it comes to education, security, and government and nonprofit aid to the needy.
The server approached. “Anything else?”
“I’ll have a Tsingtao, please.”
Portia spoke up. “Hey, we’re on a diet! All things in moderation.”
I skipped the beer. When she’s right, she’s right.
Louie@coastsidenewsgroup.com is of two minds on most subjects.
