Readers, prepare to groan.
We all know the tale of Robin Hood and his band of merry men, taking from the rich and giving to the poor. But why were the men so merry? Literary scholars theorize that “merry” is a mistranslation of the original text. “Funny” or even “punny” comes closer to the bull’s-eye. The Sherwood Foresters were known for their word play as well as their sword play.
Through the magic of newsprint, we take you now to England, circa 1400 A.D., where we find Robin and his amigos seated around a crackling fire …
Will Scarlet: “I say hijack the tax collector’s coach along the Abbey Road, kill the driver and take the money.”
Robin: “Would your father, Harcourt, approve of you killing an innocent coachman?”
Will: “Probably not. And by the way his name isn’t Harcourt, it’s Johann. I’m Will Scarlet, Johann’s son. Besides, didn’t you kill the assassin that Prince John sent to get you?”
Robin: “He and I had a disagreement. He happened to be exactly where my arrow was going. He eventually got my point.”
Friar Tuck: “All this talk of killing upsets my stomach. When’s dinner?”
Alan-a-Dale: “Food. Do you think of nothing else? Think about our last haul. We nabbed a silver badge intended for the Sheriff, with ‘Nottingham’s Finest’ embossed on it. I think you should wear it, Robin, as a Hood ornament.”
Tuck: “Embossed for the Boss, eh? I think our Robin stands out enough as he is. Putting a shiny badge on him just makes him an easier target.”
Maid Marian: “I suppose we could all wear badges if we melt down some of the silver goblets in my share of our booty.”
Robin: “We don’t need any stinking badges, and we should leave your booty just as it is.”
Marian: “Alas.”
Robin: “Exactly, Maid. A lass.”
Sir Guy of Gisborne (bursting onto the scene): “A-ha, I have finally found your secret lair.”
Will: “It’s not a secret. We’ve known where it is for years.”
Robin: “Hi, Guy. Pull up a rock and sit with us. We’re not in the mood to fight. Know any good jokes?”
Guy: “Sure. So, this guy goes into a bar and says to the bartender ...”
Alan: “Which bar did you go into?”
Guy: “It wasn’t me. It was this guy in the story.”
Alan: “Your story?”
Guy: “Yes, my story. The one about this guy in the bar.”
Marian: “This Guy? I think you’re the only Guy I’ve ever met.”
Guy: “What about all these guys sitting around the fire?”
Marian: “You’re the only Guy I know here.”
Guy: “You guys are loony. I’m out of here. I need a drink.”
Alan: “Ah, so you’re going to the bar now! I get it.”
Tuck: “Friends, there’s more to life than silver badges and bars.”
Will: “You know, at times Friar Tuck says something very profound.”
Robin: “Yes. He’s a deep, fat Friar.”
Louie@coastsidenewsgroup.com will stop writing puns, but not literally.
