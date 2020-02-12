In a redwood forest you’re rarely surprised by what you meet, especially if it’s a tree.
While hiking a less-used path in a county park some time ago we noticed something downslope on the trail, mostly obscured from view by other trees and dense ferns. It seemed to be the trunk of an unusually wide tree.
From a better vantage point, we could see that its top had broken off, but its most unusual features were two branches, one on either side at the same level, appearing to be entire, much younger redwoods growing out and turning straight up. Except for being a tree, it looked like a referee giving the football sign for a field goal. It also had, at about the same level, a tangle of small branches and shoots, forming a thin, scruffy beard.
As a card-carrying nerd, I couldn’t resist the temptation to call the tree an Ent, one of J.R.R. Tolkien’s imaginary (?) creations from the eldest days of Middle Earth.
At times in the forest it seems as though the word “sentient” includes “ent” twice for a reason. Before the reader doubts my sanity (something most readers did decades ago), let me add that the Ent did not speak to me, not even one “HOOM” or “HOM.” Nor did it slowly wave its giant arms or ask if I was an Orc. (I get that a lot.)
Seeing is believing, as they say, so I am providing the Review with a photo of the Ent, taken on my iPhone 6 Plus. The paper may or may not have room to print the photo, but they’ll know I’m not delusional, this time. The photo had to be taken from some distance away. As redwood forests are known for being dark, the colors aren’t as vibrant as a redwood is when seen in sunshine.
We later returned to the Ent with a county arborist in tow. He measured the circumference at the base at 40 feet. “Big Trees” had been heavily logged a century ago. There are stumps of long-gone Big Trees in the area, but we saw no other live ones of the Ent’s size. The arborist opined that it is one of the “old growth” redwoods, meaning one that has survived millennia. He estimated its age at 2,000 to 3,000 years, but wisely didn’t cut it down to count the rings.
Putting this in perspective, 2,000 years ago Jesus was learning carpentry; 3,000 years ago Europe was still in the Bronze Age. Somewhere in present-day San Mateo County, a tree seedling broke through the soil.
louie@hmbreview.com feels much younger when hiking among redwoods.
