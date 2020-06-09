Edgar Allan Poe had ravens all wrong.
Ravens don’t fly through open windows at night to torment lonely guys. They do not perch on busts of Athena, which of course we all have in our homes. (We have three Athenas, one in each bathroom, because nobody wants to be without a wise guide while deep in thought.) Ravens do not say, “Nevermore,” so far as I know.
Poe’s literary raven may not have been a literal one. I’m guessing it was symbolic of grief, because the poem says that the raven “evermore” stayed on the bust of Athena. A real raven wouldn’t even sit still through the end of the poem. They’re flighty birds, as most are. If a raven perched evermore atop one of my Athenas I’d quickly become concerned for its health, not to mention the bathroom’s cleanliness.
Poets play tricks on readers all the time. They’ll ramble on for stanza after stanza about some commonplace item, like a fire hydrant, then at the end they leave you wondering whether it was just a symbolic fire hydrant. I’m not sure what a fire hydrant symbolizes, except to a dog.
We have had a multigenerational family of ravens in a tree behind our house for many years. They vocalize a lot. When there are hatchlings in the nest they screech and rattle with excitement as the parents come home with meals. (Both parents care for the eggs and the hatchlings.) The sound is a mix of a parrot’s squawk and a set of dominoes falling down stairs.
I’ve read that ravens can be trained to mimic human words, though why one would pick “nevermore” as a motto is beyond me. A raven or parrot that learns to say “nevermore” has a pessimist or other sicko, such as a humorist, for an owner. I have yelled “nevermore” at our ravens’ tree many times to no effect, except that the neighbors no longer come to visit.
In Norse legend two ravens sat on Odin’s shoulders, sharing all they had learned from their daily aerial reconnaissance. They get the credit for one of Odin’s many nicknames, the “all-knowing.”
In some Native American traditions, the raven is considered mischievous, like the coyote. We have seen this in practice, when the ravens swoop down at the dog at top speed then veer up just ahead of the dog’s futile leap. Then they laugh at the dog with a raucous “HAW-HAW-HAW,” crowing at their cleverness (so to speak) before circling back for the next strafing run. The dog is barking furiously the whole time, nearly tying herself in a knot as she tries to match the birds’ maneuverability. This can go on for an hour or more, making for a noisy backyard outing, though it exhausts the dog more than a leashed walk would.
Ravens are loyal, mating for life. They mourn the loss of a flock mate, though I doubt they morosely perch on a bust of Poe to show it.
