We unpaid humor columnists are occasionally asked questions about our craft. Over the past 23 years I’ve been asked some queries enough times to think they may be of general interest. Here are a few of the frequent topics:
Are you still writing for the paper?
Yes, still writing weekly, which you can spell either way. I’m tempted to say, “If you subscribe to the paper, let me know if I’m still in it,” but that would be snarky.
Do you still have the Weimaraner?
Alas, no, unless you mean the carved wooden box of Weimaraner ashes that sits in its place of honor atop the bookshelf. Silver the Weenus, as she was known, joined the celestial dog park a long time ago, but stays with us in memory and in the archives of the Half Moon Bay Review. Thus, she still sits and stays.
Where do you get your ideas for the column?
From many sources, but most are beamed directly into the hippocampus of my brain by the Weenus, or so it seems from the number of dog columns I write.
Why do you keep doing this for free?
Writing QuipTide is the only job I’ve ever had in which I’m paid what I’m worth.
Do you ever use the column to promote your business?
If you’re referring to Castoria Dispute Resolution, my mediation practice, available online at CastoriaDisputeResolution.com, no, I would never stoop to such a crass misuse of my sacred trust with my reader(s).
Why do you call Susy your “long-suffering wife”?
Here’s an example of what I mean. We are sitting at the dinner table. She is talking about the topic du jour, when I suddenly sit straight up, my mouth agape, as if a large electric shock has just discharged between my ears. I reach for a piece of paper or my iPhone, anything on which I can jot down a note. Another directive is coming in from the Weenus! As I have the attention span of a hyper-caffeinated fruit fly, I must write it down before it leaks out my ears, just as most of my education did.
She stares at me with that, “Oh, God, he’s doing it again” look. Making matters worse, I ask, “Were you saying something?”
This June will mark our 45th wedding anniversary. That’s what I mean by “long-suffering wife.”
Why do you use so many big words?
It’s a subterfuge to make me manifest as being a more perspicacious excogitator than I am. Put simply, I’m a word nerd.
Are you trying to be funny or what?
That is the point of a humor column, though there are weeks when you’d think I’m writing a college application essay. QuipTide, as the title implies, was supposed to be a collection of humorous snippets, but quickly morphed into a form of self-guided psychotherapy. I’d say more but I see our time is up.
louie@coastsidenewsgroup.com lives South of Half Moon Bay with St. Susy.
