We sell our dogs short when it comes to dreaming. “Oh, look,” one human will say. “Pug is twitching his legs and making muffled barking sounds. Is he sick?” “Nah,” another replies. “He’s probably chasing rabbits in his dreams.”
With one sniff, dogs can learn more about people than a hundred medical scans, yet we say that their dreams are monotonous reruns of the same Coyote versus Roadrunner cartoon. Surely their imaginations are more epic than that.
Through the magic of newsprint, we take you now inside Pug’s nap, his dream based on one of William Shakespaw’s most beloved plays, “A Midsummer Day’s Nap.” The play begins …
Thesis: “Let Beron, the Fairy Dog King, bless this day when I shall wed thee, fair Hipster!”
Hipster: “We are blessed, my Love. Enchanted, thou might say.”
Beron (seated nearby, invisible, with his Queen, Titerrier:) “Doest thou remember whenst we spake as lovingly? Of late thou growls, and show thy fangs, not thy smile.”
Titerrier: “And what of thy own demeanor? Thy once sweet nuzzlings hath turned to disputations. Cur!”
Beron: “Thou shall soon regret thy vile slander! Thou art literally a bitch!”
Titerrier: “May a thousand curses fall on thy head! I forswear thy bed and company, mongrel.” (She departs.)
Beron: “Curses, she threatens, but they shall not rest on my head!” (He sees nearby Pug, the enchanter.) “Ho, good Pug! Come hither, I needest thy sorcery for a mischievous mission.”
Pug: “Oh, Beron, thy wish is my command.”
Beron: “Tell me, who is the most loathsome whelp in the forest?”
Pug: “Surely it is Bottom, my liege, the most conceited, dumbest, long-windedest, scene-stealingest mutt in the forest.”
Beron: “Cast a spell that maketh Titerrier fall madly in love with this hound, and an enchantment that turns his head into that of some foul beast.”
Squints (a disposable character): “Bottom, what has made you even uglier? Look at thy face in the pond. We are haunted!”
Bottom: “This is to make an ass of me, to fright me if they could. Nay, I am not afraid!” (He repeats this loudly, and is heard by Titerrier.)
Titerrier: “Come, sit thee down upon this flowery bed, while I thy amiable cheeks do coy, and stick musk-roses on thy sleek smooth head, and kiss thy tiny ears, my gentle joy.”
Titerrier: “So doth the woodbine the sweet honeysuckle gently entwist; the female ivy so enrings the barky fingers of the elm. O, how I love thee! How I dote on thee!”
(What follows cannot be printed in a family newspaper. Later …)
Titerrier (awakening and seeing Beron approach): “Oh, Beron, what visions I have seen! Methought I was enamored of a human! How came these things to pass? Oh how my eyes loathe his visage now.”
Beron: “Silence awhile. Titerrier, call for music, such as charmeth sleep."
Pug: “What fools these humans be.”
Louie@coastsidenewsgroup.com looks forward to Shakepaw's next play, "Weenus and Adonis." On a somber note, Louie deeply mourns the loss of Tony Bennett.
