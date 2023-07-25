We sell our dogs short when it comes to dreaming. “Oh, look,” one human will say. “Pug is twitching his legs and making muffled barking sounds. Is he sick?” “Nah,” another replies. “He’s probably chasing rabbits in his dreams.”

With one sniff, dogs can learn more about people than a hundred medical scans, yet we say that their dreams are monotonous reruns of the same Coyote versus Roadrunner cartoon. Surely their imaginations are more epic than that.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

More Stories

QuipTide FAQs
Quip Tide

QuipTide FAQs

We unpaid humor columnists are occasionally asked questions about our craft. Over the past 2…