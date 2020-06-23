Summer brings more daylight to our days — more time for outdoor fun and overdue home improvements.
I am far from the handiest of handymen. I don’t believe I have ever built a wooden structure that included an exact 90-degree angle, unless it came from an Ikea box. Real craftspersons from “This Old House” would shake their heads in disbelief at my work. Salvador Dali would enthusiastically approve.
Power tools are part of the fun of amateur woodworking. Though using a manual saw is better cardio exercise than a circular power saw, the latter cuts the time as well as the wood. For years I got by with three power tools: the circular saw, an electric drill/screwdriver, and a jigsaw. As the projects have grown larger, and I’ve grown older, new gadgets have joined the tool chest: air-driven power fasteners. “Boys with toys,” some might deride, to which I reply, “Sexist!”
(A digression: The phrase “power tools” has another meaning, describing certain members of the U.S. Senate, among other “tools” that misuse authority. Please don’t confuse these tools with those that serve a constructive purpose.)
Instruction manuals come with pneumatic power tools. As an unpaid humorist, I wonder if manual-writers are also volunteers. A few examples from an actual manual (with snide comments in parentheses):
“Know your power tool.” (Can we ever really know them — their hopes, their innermost desires?)
“Use the correct tool for your application.” (For example, don’t use a U.S. senator to cut through red tape.)
“Do not force tool.” (Even if the Force is strong with you, don’t use it to remotely operate power tools or lightsabers. There’s a reason these are called “hand tools,” though the latter are often used to remove hands.)
“Do not operate power tools in explosive atmospheres, such as in the presence of flammable liquids.” (Such as Jack Daniel’s.)
“Respect the tool as a working implement.” (The power tool replies, “So that’s what you think of me? An ‘implement,’ like a mere vegetable peeler!”)
“Use the tool only for its intended use.” (How do we know its true intentions?)
“Do not use the tool as a hammer.” (Unless, of course, it is a hammer.)
“Never carry the tool by the air hose.” (The tool’s hose is very sensitive.)
“Do not use oxygen, combustible gases or bottled gases as a power source for this tool as tool will explode, possibly causing injury or death.” (Don’t scam off Granny’s oxygen bottle, buy a compressor. Don’t be such a tool!)
“Never engage in horseplay.” (Do horses have power tools, too? Was this manual written by horses?)
As yet another public service, Quip Tide will edit a power tool manual for a flat fee of $500,000 plus a complete hold-harmless indemnity agreement. This is a limited time offer, and does not include license, dealer prep and options. Your mileage may vary.
Louie@hmbreivew.com knows and respects his tools. If you won’t do the same, these aren’t the tools you’re looking for.
