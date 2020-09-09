Businesses’ phone answering messages used to be simple:
“Thank you for calling Marsh and Mello Realty. We’re away just now, so please leave your name and phone number after the beep and we’ll return your call lickety-split. Toodles!”
These days businesses feel compelled to use their “away” messages to reach deep into the angst of our souls, or to share the surprising news that there’s a pandemic afoot:
“We at Marsh and Mello Realty are eternally grateful to you for calling us. Like so many businesses in these uncertain times, we are short-staffed at present, but your call is extremely important to us — more so than life itself. We know how valuable your time must be, with all the pressures you and we are under, and will call you back promptly, and over and over again if necessary, if you will be so kind as to share your phone number with us. Until then, please stay safe, wash your hands frequently, stay social-distanced, wear masks in public, and help us all recover from this unsettled economic condition. In the future, you may press the ‘pound’ or ‘hash’ key — that button that looks like a tic-tac-toe game — to skip this deeply heartfelt message.”
I exaggerate only slightly.
Messages like Marsh and Mello’s, which extends a simple “hello” into a Peter Jackson film, are offensive in so many ways.
They are wordy. Reading the long version aloud took me almost a minute, using my imitation radio-announcer voice. If my time is so valuable, why waste so much of it?
They are off-point. If I were to call a real estate agent, chances are it wouldn’t be for medical advice or psychotherapy. It would be because I wanted to buy or sell a house.
IMPORTANT NOTE TO REAL ESTATE AGENTS: I DO NOT WANT TO BUY OR SELL A HOUSE.
These messages are depressing. I think by now pretty much everyone has heard about COVID-19, whether they believe it’s as bad as the 190,000 Americans who have died from it would say if they weren’t otherwise occupied at the moment.
They use the hated phrase “these uncertain times.” This is called a euphemism, a bland word used as code for something scarier. It’s like the Harry Potter crowd saying, “You know who” to refer to Voldemort, thus proving that grammar is not a required course at Hogwarts. Masking will help stop the spread of Coronavirus, but masking its name behind “these uncertain times” won’t defeat it. Being afraid to say a word only gives power to the thing it names. Let’s call Godzilla “Godzilla,” not “reptile of unusual size.”
They say “stay safe,” which is a good sentiment. When it first supplanted “Sincerely” as the end to a letter or email it sounded profound. Through overuse it has become trite, the modern equivalent of “Have a nice day.
There. I feel better. Maybe I’ll phone in a lunch order. On second thought ...
Louie@hmbreview.com is away just now, but if you email him he’ll reply as soon as possible.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.