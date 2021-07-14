Do you speak French? Americans do it all the time.
Bastille Day, celebrated each July 14, marks the anniversary of the French Revolution, as our Independence Day marks our separation from England.
Without the aid of the French Navy, our war of independence almost certainly would have failed and we’d be singing “God Save the Queen” instead of “My Country, ‘Tis of Thee” (they’re the same song, except for the lyrics), and calling the Fourth of July “Treason Day.”
We all speak some French, knowingly or not. In this made-up conversation shortly before a wedding the French words are in italics.
“I hear that Helen’s gown is avant-garde, with a plunging neckline and bare back. It’ll look chic on her. She’s such a petite brunette, with a certain ... what’s the word ... je ne sais quoi about her.”
“Good. Traditional gowns look like straightjackets, so cliché. And, look, there’s her fiancé. He and the groomsmen are anything but passé in their green tuxes.”
“They may think that color was a faux pas twenty years from now when they revisit their wedding photos.”
“I hear the rehearsal dinner was unusual, too. It was at Jack’s diner instead of a fancy restaurant. The guests could choose from the entire menu, no limits, carte blanche!”
“Is Jack’s a diner? I thought it was a café. I think they’re known for their omelettes.”
“I don’t know; couldn’t attend — forgot to RSVP. It could be a brasserie or bistro, for all I know.”
“Well, I heard that Helen’s father got sloshed, gave a long, weepy toast, and repeatedly called the groom Alfred instead of Albert. She wrote ‘AlBERT’ on a napkin to remind him. Sometimes he’s lacking in savoir-faire.”
“My father got Jeff’s name wrong, too. It’s like déjà vu. But I’m sure they’ll laugh at the gaffe during the reception, and he’ll keep the napkin as a souvenir.”
“I just got a text. The wedding will start 30 minutes late. The limousine got a flat tire while en route, and the chauffeur had to change it. Oh, well, c’est la vie!”
“While we’re waiting, what have you heard about the reception plans?”
“It’s in the park next to Helen’s family’s house, at the end of the cul-de-sac on Parkview Terrace. There’s a covered pavilion and they’ve rented a dance floor. While we’re standing in queue to congratulate the happy couple, the bridesmaids and groomsmen will be bringing us hors d’oeuvre and, of course, champagne.
“After it’s over, voilà, they’re off to a ritzy hotel for the first night, massages the next morning, and then bon voyage to Martinique for their honeymoon.”
“It sounds magnifique! I hope that flat tire doesn’t disrupt the schedule.”
“Au contraire, it’s something they’ll talk about every anniversary.”
Louie@coastsidenewsgroup.com (his nom de plume) asks that you pardon any French language errors in this column. There wasn’t a big market for French classes in New Mexico. Au revoir!
