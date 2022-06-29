Here at QuipTide World Headquarters we are often asked, “How do you come up with all those topics each week?”
Some ideas for columns come from simply keeping an eye out, so to speak, for things that tickle my funny bone, others from actual news sources, such as UPI, AP and the award-winning Half Moon Bay Review.
Here’s a real UPI item from last week. Visitors to Noble Park in Hermosa Beach reported being dive-bombed by crows in recent weeks. Some said the birds were most likely to attack dog-walkers. “They’re just coming out of the trees and kind of dive-bombing you and trying to get you out of the park,” said one owner who was recently attacked. (Crows become aggressive in May and June, the months when their eggs hatch.)
The funny aspect of the story is that the birds are discriminating against dogs. We have had ravens in one of our trees for many years, and they take gleeful fun in diving-bombing at our dog then zooming back up, amid angry barks that I believe translate as “Get off my lawn!!” The birds reply with scornful laughs of “Haw, haw!” rather that their usual “Caw, caw!” This avian version of Top Gun can go on for more than an hour, unless the dog tires out first.
People have perverse hobbies, too. AP reported on June 23 that a man in Oregon had broken the Guinness World Record for arranging the noodles in a can of alphabet soup. He sorted the 26 letters in 2 minutes and 8.6 seconds. He said he wanted his accomplishment to inspire his 11-year-old son to achieve his dreams.
“The most difficult part,” he said, “was not being able to know what was going to be in the can at the time of the attempt. Due to the fact each can was sealed and completely random, this made it mentally exhausting to think about.” He studied the pasta letters for hours to be certain he could tell M from W.
This news needs no help to bring out its humorous aspects. Meaning no disrespect to the alacritous alphabetizer, we must wonder how Junior announced Dad’s achievement to his classmates.
Junior: “My Dad just broke a Guinness World Record!”
Teacher: “That’s wonderful! What did he do?”
Junior: “He alphabetized the noodles in a can of soup!”
It is not an accomplishment likely to win a Nobel Prize or to become an Olympic sport. Perhaps Junior will aspire to even loftier goals, such as deciphering the words to “Louie, Louie,” which always make me want to reply, “What, what?”
An aside: As we approach the end of QuipTide’s 25th year, on the Wednesday before Thanksgiving 2022, we are near 1,300 columns (including occasional repeats), or 702,000 words, many of them about dogs. For comparison, Leo Tolstoy’s “War and Peace” clocks in at around 600,000 words; J.R.R. Tolkien’s “The Lord of the Rings” trilogy at 558,000. Tolkien might have surpassed Tolstoy if he’d included dogs in the story.
Louie@Coastsidenewsgroup.com may break the Million Word barrier, if he can keep this up another 11 years.
