We have so many things on our minds these days. Wouldn’t it feel great to put them in a box for an hour or two?
For me, a long hike is the best way to do exactly that. It doesn’t have to be strenuous, just long or fast enough to lift your heart rate as well as your spirits. You hear the rhythm of your shoes on the trail, the miniature drill sergeant in your head keeping your pace steady — “hup, two, three, four; hup, two, three, four” — as your legs and arms move to the beat.
It’s OK to pause, especially if you’ve spotted something of interest along the path that distracts you from the voices that try to interfere with your enjoyment of being outdoors. They shout questions at us: “Will the kids be safe at school?” “Is there enough money in the account to pay the rent?” “Who does that jerk at the office think he is?!”
It’s hard to put those discordant voices on mute. We hear them so often that they become our catchphrases, repeating endlessly, “kids at school,” “money in bank,” “jerk at office.” They’re like earworms, those snippets of songs that get stuck in our heads. But they don’t define who we are, any more than “Drop Kick Me Jesus (Through the Goal Posts of Life)” should be taken literally. We need to drop kick those thoughts out of our heads.
Once those voices are quiet, what fills the void? Sometimes a silly game helps. On hikes together, my family has indulged me by playing “Stick or Snake,” a game that might also be called, “What’s that long thing ahead on the trail?”
Stick or Snake developed when we were vacationing at Chaco Canyon, N.M., a place where the difference between a stick or a snake on the trail is far more consequential than it is back home on the Coastside. The players state their opinion as to whether the motionless object is a sunbathing snake or just a stick. We don’t keep track of who guessed right. The point, if there is one, is to be aware of a possible slithery safety hazard.
Stick or Snake is played the same way on local trails, such as the Purisima Creek trail and the nameless trails in the Wavecrest area, but it is much more rare to see a snake. There are the harmless garter snakes, including a mostly green variety among the redwoods. I once saw a rosy boa in Wavecrest. To spice up the game during a wet winter (please let there be one this year!) we turned to counting the banana slugs on our seven-mile Purisima route. Our highest count was 314, a virtual slugfest.
Outdoor recreation is re-creation, starting over with a blank slate, at least for a little while. What’s the best thing to think about on the trail? Nothing. Just listen to the surf, feel the breeze, and re-create the real you.
Louie@coastsidenewsgroup.com has an empty head much of the time.
