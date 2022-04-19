Two of my imaginary friends, Pathos and Ethos, can’t seem to agree about much of anything. At a recent visit to our new public library they nearly came to blows, and would have if they weren’t imaginary.
Pathos has a strong “emo” streak, while Ethos sees everything in terms of credibility and morality. It was Ethos who started the quarrel.
“Look at this building,” said Ethos. “Why do we need a library, when nearly every book ever written is available online? What a waste of resources.”
“Easy for you to say from your cozy recliner in your dark den,” Pathos replied, “but have you no sympathy for those who don’t have a quiet place to read and 5G Internet service? Besides, libraries create a different experience than reading online and serve other purposes, too, such as providing meeting spaces, promoting literacy, and making expensive equipment available to everyone. That’s why we’re here today.”
“I didn’t see a need to come. You dragged me here,” Ethos grumbled.”
(That is probably true. Despite their deeply divided perspectives on life, they really are inseparable.)
Pathos sensed that he had scored a point, and swooped in for the kill. “I noticed that you liked that dinner we had at Mezza Luna last night, just as you enjoyed our trips to Yosemite, the San Francisco Zoo and Museum of Modern Art. And you have to admit that attending a concert or theater event is a more profound experience that watching it on your iPad.”
Ethos was quick to reply. “Is your personal gratification all you care about? I admit that in-person experiences differ from virtual ones, but the marginal utility of being there is greatly outweighed by the costs and time consumed by the transportation. For all your supposed ‘caring’ for those less fortunate, you certainly put your hedonistic pleasures first.”
Pathos was clearly upset. “And what would you do with that precious ‘marginal’ time you’d have, just sit in your Barcalounger and let your muscles atrophy? Stand up, dammit! Go experience something real and original, and get your eyes off that accursed screen. It’s probably turning your brain to oatmeal.”
“You’ve got a lot of nerve to criticize me for taking care of business while you go picking posies. You are utterly irresponsible.”
“How dare you, you ... calculator.”
“Lotus eater!”
“Nerd!”
“Wastrel!”
The debate went on like this for quite some time, as most of them do, after the combatants’ quivers of insults had been exhausted. Ethos spouted statistics while Pathos waxed poetically on the enjoyment of nature and beauty.
From the sound and fury of the fray, you might think this pair were bitter enemies, rather than inextricable mirror images. It was enough to make one wonder if they were even members of the same species, or, more accurately, residents in the same cranium.
The fracas was interrupted by their other roommate, Logos, a voice of reason. “Boys, boys,” he chided, “as I always say, ‘all things in moderation.’ It’s the path to enlightenment.”
louie@coastsidenewsgroup.com is of a mind to evict Pathos and Ethos if they don't stop their incessant bickering.
