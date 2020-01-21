With the San Francisco 49ers returning to the Super Bowl in two weeks, it’s party time!
I’m not a generic football fan. Most years, my main interests in the Super Bowl are the parties and the commercials, but last year the high point of the Super Bowl was on our drive home from a friend’s party. Along our road we saw two mountain lion cubs cuddled up just off the roadway. We had been looking forward to watching some of the Puppy Bowl, Animal Planet’s annual adopt-a-dog pageant of playful pups and putrid puns. The live show on the side of the road was even better.
Mountain lion cubs are adorable, but grow up to be, well, lions. They usually also have adult mothers nearby. So, kids, if you see a mountain lion cub by the side of the road don’t declare it a fumble and try to recover it.
My passing interest in football (speaking of putrid puns) becomes keen when the 49ers are in the show. I am not a die- hard fan, except in the Bruce Willis sense, but got spoiled by the Niners’ success during the Montana-Young Dynasty years. A Niner victory in 2020 would tie the record for the most Super Bowl team wins, currently held by the Patriots and Steelers.
A 49ers Super Bowl, regardless of the outcome, brings about a change in San Francisco. The street vendors of “faux-ty” Niner clothing outnumber the street denizens, and the city gussies up for its Chamber of Commerce video montage, which will air during the show.
People around town are even happier and friendlier, in a town that is usually happy and friendly. “Go Niners!” becomes the temporary replacement for “Good morning.” That the team has moved to Santa Clara doesn’t seem to detract from it being San Francisco’s team.
San Francisco and the Bay Area have been fortunate in many ways, including professional sports teams: the Niners, the Giants, the Warriors, the Raiders (with occasional detours), the Sharks. The teams, like the state, have their drought years, but while one team’s struggling, one of the others is usually bringing home a title.
In 1982, the Niners won their first Super Bowl, having won 18 games including the playoffs that season. Then-Mayor Dianne Feinstein was in attendance, sandwiched between Niners’ owner Eddie DeBartolo Jr. and San Francisco Giants owner Bob Lurie. The Giants had not had a sterling year in 1981, and Feinstein chided Lurie, “Bob, are you going to do this well in 1982?” Lurie replied, “Madam Mayor, I guarantee our Giants will win at least 18 games, maybe more!”
We will set the Puppy Bowl to be recorded so we don’t miss it. Watching a live football championship game is way more fun than watching it hours or days later, already knowing the outcome. The Puppy Bowl winners are just as much fun to watch another time. I hope they all get signed to lifelong contracts as adoptees.
louie@hmbreview.com notes that we’re at LIV on the Super Bowl Roman numeral system. Shouldn’t they find a way to include LIV Tyler in the show?
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.