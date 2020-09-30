Sara and Diego, friends from college, chanced to meet in the produce aisle at the supermarket one day. With the passage of years and the obligatory face masks, recognizing each other took a bit longer than it had in the dorms.
“Sara, is that you? It’s me, Diego.”
“Well, I’ll be! It is you! You haven’t changed a bit,” she lied. “How’re you holding up these weird days.”
“Well, I’m negative.”
“Yeah, I’m feeling down, too. Being positive is hard.”
Diego’s brow furrowed with concern. “Positive? Are you sure you should you be out in public?”
“Oh, I take all the precautions. Besides, we can’t all live like hermits. It’s nice to get out of the apartment, which feels like a prison now that it doubles as my office. You were always so cheerful back in college. Why do you say you’re negative?”
“The test, for one thing,” he said. “Isn’t that enough?”
She was surprised. “Are you still moping over that final exam you flunked, and had to retake the class? I’d have thought you’d have forgotten that little hiccup in your collegiate record.”
“Evidently you remembered it. Why shouldn’t I?” he said. “But I was talking about more recent history. Yesterday I —”
“Oh, look! This must be reunion day. There’s Shawna! Hey, Shawna, it’s Sara and Diego. Come on over!”
Shawna paused a split second before her eyes opened wide, signaling the broad smile her mask concealed. “Sissy!” she squealed, reviving the sorority nickname Sara had jettisoned the day she started grad school. “And Diego, too! How great to see you.” She rushed toward them.
“Not too close,” Diego warned. “Sissy is feeling positive.”
“Oh, you poor dear,” said Shawna. “Are you sure you should be out and about?”
“Yes. I’m positive,” Sara said.
“That’s what I mean,” Shawna returned. “Aren’t you taking a big risk?”
“No more than anyone else. But poor Diego is really depressed.”
“I said I’m negative, not that —”
“It’s OK, Diego,” Shawna said soothingly. “We’re surrounded by so much negativity this year, it’s a wonder we can get out of bed in the morning.”
“He’s still upset about that failing grade,” Sara/Sissy explained.
“Really, Diego? I had forgotten all about that.”
“Yes, thanks, ‘Sissy,’ for reminding everyone,” said Diego, his voice dripping with sarcasm.
“You see,” Sara said to Shawna, “he’s really negative about everything.”
“Everything? Are you positive?”
“Yes. I’m 100 percent positive,” Sara replied, causing a dozen or nearby shoppers to quickly abandon the produce aisle.
“I was referring to my test!” Diego interjected. “It was negative.”
“Yes, we know,” the only remaining onlooker remarked. “You flunked it. She’s the one who worries me,” pointing to Sara. “I’m a nurse, and even if you’re free of symptoms you could infect others.”
“Infect!” Sara was flabbergasted. “What are you talking about?”
“I heard you say you’re positive.”
“I am, dammit!” Sara said. “But I’m starting to feel hot-tempered.”
“Oh, no,” said the nurse. “One of the first symptoms.”
“Are you certain,” asked Shawna.
“Positively!”
louie@hmbreview.com tested neutral for COVID.
