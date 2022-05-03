May the Fourth is unofficially Star Wars Day, and very near on the calendar to the official holiday honoring mothers. Let’s listen in on a virtual family reunion in a galaxy far, far away.
Princess/General Luau: “It’s so good to see you, Benji, my son, especially without that ridiculous radiator thing covering your head. You look so much better without it.”
Ray Pallatrine/Flyswatter: “That’s true, but you might have put a shirt on for the occasion. It always seemed pervy when you used to show up shirtless when you appeared in front of me, without even knocking.”
Benji/Killo: “I can’t help it. My ForceTime picture was taken at a bad moment. And candidly, Mom, I never understood why you braided your hair in the shape of Danish pastries.”
Luau: “It was a phase. Your father found it very enticing. Shame he’s not here with us today, isn’t it Killo? And why don’t you drop in on me more often? It’s not like you still have to travel.”
Benji/Killo: “Sorry, Mom. I’ve been very busy.”
Ray P/F: “You’re a ghost in the Farce! It’s not like you still have to work for a living, as some of us still do.”
Benji/Killo: “I spend most of my time atoning. In the last few minutes of my life I realized that I have a lot of atoning to do. And it’s not as easy as it sounds. First, I say, ‘I’m sorry I cut off your hand, or head, or whatever. Then I have to look contrite for an hour or more while the atonee berates me. It’s no picnic.”
Fluke Flyswatter (suddenly appearing): “I know what it’s like to lose a hand, or a Han. Your Grandpa and I used to believe in ‘an eye for an eye, hand for a hand,’ but at the end we reconciled. It was like ‘A Boy Named Sue.’ ‘I called him my pa, and he called me his son, and I come away with a different point of view.’”
Luau: “That’s nice, Fluke, that you boys bonded. I never forgave him for the torturing he gave me and, later on, Han. It wasn’t exactly like walking me down the aisle. And, besides, I thought this day was about mothers, not absentee fathers.”
Anacin/Dearth (appearing): “Hey, at least you all had fathers.”
Benji/Killo: “Grandpa!”
Fluke: “Dad? You look so young!”
Okie-Wan Fenoki: “You had father-figures, too, in a manner of speaking.”
Yoduh: “Also mentors, had you.”
(The room would have been quite crowded by this time, if not for the fact that all but one person was a Farce-ghost.)
Luau: “Oh, great! I try to get the discussion about mothers back on track and all you men drop in to say how hard it’s been for you. It’s Mother’s Day, people!”
(A hazy image began to form in the room, not a Farce-ghost, but something even less frequently seen. As it took shape, it spoke.)
George Lucas: “OK, in the early movies there weren’t a lot of great roles for women. So sue me.”
louie@coastsidenewsgroup.com has a bad feeling about this.
