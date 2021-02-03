Of the world’s soups, minestrone is the chameleon. You can use whatever you have in the fridge and pantry.
I looked at three online recipes from well-known sources. Together they had these ingredients:
- carrots, zucchini, butternut squash, green beans, peas;
- great northern beans, navy beans, chick peas;
- potatoes, sweet potatoes;
- celery, chopped kale, baby kale, collard greens, cabbage;
- diced tomatoes, tomato paste;
- chicken broth, vegetable broth, beef broth;
- lemon juice, oregano, onion, garlic, short pasta, basil, grated parmesan, kosher salt, olive oil, butter, parsley, oregano, and pepper.
In other words, if you randomly combine a lot of ingredients in a pot, chances are you’ll make minestrone.
Everyone claims to have the One True Recipe, given by God (or possibly Michelangelo) to Enrico Caruso atop Mount Vesuvius. To some of them it’s a mortal sin to add the pasta, to others it’s leaving the pasta out that’s the road to perdition. Someone reading this week’s column has probably spewed his coffee because cannellini beans weren’t on the ingredients list. Another reader may be shocked at the idea of adding collard greens.
Here’s my confession: Bless me, Father, for I have sinned. I make minestrone out of leftovers. And even worse, I usually start with what’s left from a pot of stew or short ribs, which means the minestrone has whatever seasonings were in the pot. They could include rosemary or paprika or (shudder!) Hatch chiles.
One Saturday morning a few years back I was at our local farmers market, and the proprietor of the artichoke stand was saying he planned to make minestrone for dinner.
He: “So, Louie, what do you put in your minestrone.” (We unpaid humor columnists are often asked culinary questions.)
Me: “I use leftovers, stock, vegetables and pasta. Maybe some herbs.”
He: “That’s crazy! Where’s the beans? You can’t have minestrone without beans. I never heard such a thing!”
Me: “I just forgot to say the ...”
He: “Hey, Tom, Louie here says he doesn’t put beans in minestrone. You believe this guy?!”
Tom: “That’s not minestrone! Ya gotta put the beans in. Cannellini beans, capeesh?”
He: “That’s right, or navy beans if you don’t got cannellini beans, but there’s got to be beans!”
Me: “I do put in ...”
He: “Here’s what you do. You soak the beans, then you ...” (A lengthy dissertation followed, ending with, “... but don’t leave out the beans!”)
Properly chastised, I returned to buying locally farmed produce.
We own several as-made-in-Italy cookbooks, and also Americanized collections, “Italian Immigrant Cooking” and “The Sopranos Family Cookbook.” If you compare the recipes you can track the adaptations people made after coming to America from various regions in Italy. “Melfi’s Minestrone” in the Sopranos book uses only canned vegetable soup, small pasta, chopped ham, and grated parmesan.
What, no beans?
Louie@coastsidenewsgroup.com notes that it’s pronounced “min-ess-TRONE-ee,” though Italian immigrant families often drop the “ee.” It tastes the same either way.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.