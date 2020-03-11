At 60-something, I can confidently say that I’m past the midlife crisis stage, unless you call “midlife” the period between the first 20 years and the last 20. You’d think I would remember my midlife crisis, but I don’t.
Wikipedia, the online repository of mostly truthy information, defines a midlife crisis as “a psychological crisis brought about by events that highlight a person's growing age, inevitable mortality, and possibly lack of accomplishments in life.” The Wiki authors define “midlife” as 45 to 55 years of age, but a few sentences later, 45 to 64. I’m confused, but by either measure overdue.
Men stereotypically get sporty cars during midlife crises. I was ahead of that curve, getting my only sporty car at age 33 — a 1987 cherry-red Saab 900 turbo convertible. It was a thing of beauty until I totaled it, after 350,000 miles of driving pleasure. Heartbroken and car-broken, I never returned to sporty cars, as my three sequential post-Saab Priuses (Prii?) attest.
I will not say what women stereotypically do in a midlife crisis, as doing so would be hazardous to my health. Wikipedia reports that “midlife crises last about three to 10 years in men and two to five years in women,” which is why men are so often told to “Get over it!”
Pseudoscience fails to explain why middle-aged people get morbid about aging, a hobby all of us take up at birth. Oh, sure, there are physical annoyances that come with age: sagging these or flaccid thats, aches that come to visit and overstay their welcome, and sometimes loss of … of ... what was I saying?
There’s a more positive spin on midlife crises. Psychologist Eric Erickson, who changed his last name from Homburger in mid-life, believed that adults begin to feel the need to improve the lives of generations to come, just as he did by dropping “Homburger” so his children would stop getting teased as “the Hamburgers.” He might have chosen a more creative last name than doubling-down on Eric, but I imagine he was pressed for time by the academic need to “publish or perish.” At least he no longer had to listen to people telling him to hold the pickle.
Homburger/Erickson theorized that in the middle stage of life people begin to accept their mortality and become active in creating a better world for future generations. That’s a noble notion, but it seems to have a dark side for some people, who react to mortality by hoarding the best of this world for themselves, saying “Neener, neener” to future generations. “After all, what have they done for me?”
Whether or not one believes in an afterlife, we should all believe in karmic retribution, or, if you prefer, Newton’s Third Law, “For every action ...”
Why bemoan an inevitable process? The best we can do is to postpone the worst of it by staying active and keeping healthy habits (in moderation, of course).
louie@hmbreview.com generally believes in moderation, but reminds his reader(s) that St. Patrick’s Day is next Tuesday.
