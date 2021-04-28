This morning, April 26, I appeared before the U.S. Supreme Court, but my appearance wasn’t as apparent as they usually are, apparently. It was done by phone. Thanks, COVID-19.
After 40 years of practicing law, I finally got it right, or at least right enough to win a lawyers’ equivalent of the Powerball and Mega-Millions lottos, plus finding a five-leaf clover while being hit twice by lightning, all on the same day: a case accepted for hearing by the Supreme Court. Unlike my “appearance,” “hearing” was an apt description. We could hear each other.
I only “talked” by passing notes. This was, as they say, my first rodeo, my first time on the riverboat, Mr. Maverick. I had encouraged my client to find a ringer (experienced Supreme Court advocate), which he did. The ringer agreed to work together on the case at no charge to my client — he was that confident that this case had great potential to protect First Amendment rights.
Silence is not my natural state, but I was quiet. The case had been going on for six years, including two trips to the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals and a “Hail Mary” pass to the Supreme Court. I was not going to let the case stumble at the finish line, to mix sports metaphors, because of my inexperience.
It was bizarre to hear the disembodied voices of the nine justices over the speakerphone, but it also had a leveling effect. Not seeing them hovering above us along their raised platform, as pre-COVID-19 lawyers have for two centuries, the discussion sounded less like the interrogation I had expected.
In the same way that Zoom levels the playing field by making the CEO’s box the same size as the mail clerk’s, hearing nine Supreme Court justices taking turns and, generally, observing time limits humanized the process. These were nine people — neither the nine inspirational muses of Greek legend nor Tolkien’s nine Ringwraiths. If it had been in my client’s interest that I speak with them, I felt that I could have enjoyed a conversation with any of them, though I’d have to clean up my language.
After a year and a month of medically forced life as a hermit, the strangest part of the trip was the flight from San Francisco to Washington, D.C. Within the terminals everyone wore their masks, but the six-foot separation was mostly honored in the breach. Onboard the fully sold-out plane the masks stayed on, though the six-foot rule reduced to an inch and a half: the width of an airline arm rest.
There was an unspoken agreement not to ask if one’s seatmates had been double vaxed (or, if singly, Johnsoned). There was hardly any talk, except the flight attendant’s muffled request up and down the aisle, “Woo you wike a bedewidge?”
It was a step toward herd immunity, which is to say, we felt like cattle.
Louie@coastsidenewsgroup.com is proud to have participated in a Supreme Court case. A decision may be out before the end of June.
