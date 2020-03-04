Happy National Grammar Day! Each year we set aside one day to vaguely recall the standard spellings and usages in our language, which few follow the other 365 days in a leap year.
Grammar Day 2020 almost coincided with the Super Tuesday primary elections. What better way to celebrate the conjunction than with some of the greatest goofs by political leaders, past and present. Here is a sampling, accompanied by my snarky comments:
“The Congrssional Budget Office.” Barack Obama must have clenched his teeth when he saw this typo, which is how it would sound if he read it aloud.
“Barak Obama.” Cory Booker will never be called “a man of few words,” but one word we might expect him to spell correctly is the former president’s first name.
“A better Amercia.” During his 2012 run Mitt Romney promised to improve “Amercia,” perhaps a kinder and more “merciful” version of America. Most people forgave the spelling error, but his fellow Republicans were less merciful when he wrote about “Ronald Regan.”
“Potatoe.” During Dan Quayle’s return (?) to grammar school he “corrected” a student’s spelling of “potato” on the classroom’s blackboard by adding an “e” at the end. It was a singular mistake.
Rick Santorum won Iowa’s 2012 Republican caucuses with his ultra-conservative platform, but sent an unintended mixed message: “Media Advisory: Santorum’s pubic schedule.” Maybe he had matters of pubic interest on a tight schedule.
“Peaceful Muslims please refudiate,” wrote candidate Sarah Palin, confusulating at least two real words to make a new one.
“The core values of this nation … our standing in the world … our very democracy ... everything that has made America -- America -- is at stake.” Joe (“I am a gaffe machine”) Biden tweeted a cautionary message ... ellipses and dash-filled, which may or may not have made a complete sentence. Read aloud, the pause-packed warning sounds Shatnerian.
“Bostob,” Bernie Sanders spelled the capital of Massachusetts. An easy typo, as “n” and “b” are keyboard neighbors, just as Vermont and Massachusetts are map neighbors, and are home bases to Sanders and Elizabeth Warren, respectively. The two were in a dead heat going into Massachusetts’ Super Tuesday primary. Maybe the “b” was Freudian.
A promise to “rage wages.” Pete Buttigieg, usually a straight-talk type, thought it was Rhyme Time, injecting his only display of “rage” in his campaign.
Then there is the presumptive Republican nominee. “Special Council is told to find crimes, wether crimes exist or not,” said he, and also spelled it “Councel.” He gave us covfefe, Melanie, hearby, honer, unpresidented, dael, profesional, and leightweight.
To err is human, and sometimes educational. “The decision I have made for my wife and I to step back is not one I made lightly,” said Prince Harry, before ordering tea for his wife and he. Brown University, in “The Grammar Gotcha and Political Speech,” October 3, 2012, gave credit to “The University of Pennslyvania,” which we hope uses spell-check.
louie@hmbreview.com says, “Spring is in the error.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.