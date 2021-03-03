This column is being published on March 3, but tomorrow, March Fourth, is National Grammar Day.
Due to the Health Department’s restrictions on large gatherings, Half Moon Bay’s annual Grammar Day Festival and Parade has been canceled. Quip Tide interviewed the event’s perennial co-hosts, Calliope Neveredge and Chesterton McFuddy, about the cancellation’s impact on a COVID-weary Coastside’s spirits.
“It is hoped that next year’s parade will be twice as glorious,” said Ms. Neveredge, whom was promptly corrected by Mr. McFuddy. “Calliope, I’m sure you meant to say ‘We hope,’ not the passive voice, ‘It is hoped.’ By the way, Louie, you should have used ‘who,’ not ‘whom.’” I agreed, awed by his ability to predict my writing error. “I, myself, see ‘whom’ frequently misused very often.”
“Oh, listen to yourself, Chesterton,” said Calliope, “a misuse of ‘myself,’ a gratuitous adverb, and a redundancy in a single sentence!”
His shame was plain to see. “I’m dizzy. A year without a grammar parade is too much to bear. I keep thinking of the sad children, missing the Infinitive versus Gerund competition and the Closest Adjective tournament.”
“And no floats rolling down Main Street!” Calliope lamented, mentally correcting her incomplete sentence. “No Dickens float with children dressed as destitute waifs.”
“No Synchronized Jane Austen pageant, with dozens of Bennets, Darcys, Willougbys, and Woodhouses sipping tea with their pinkies up,” Chesterton added.
“No Hemingway writing contest for local scribblers. Their struggle. Their loss. Their grief. How cold.”
“Very sad,” said Chesterton, “or I should just say, ‘sad.’ Will we go further down the road to illiteracy?”
“You mean ‘farther down the road,’” said Calliope. “If it can be measured, it’s farther.”
“I’ll miss the Popular Music Inquisition,” Chesterton declared. “I always enjoy the high school band being booed as they play tunes with ungrammatical titles, especially ‘Ain't No Woman Like the One I Got,’ ‘Lay Down Sally,’ and ‘Since You Been Gone.’”
“Ugh,” I shuddered, being something of a grammar nerd, “but some song titles don’t sound right with proper grammar. Picture Janis Joplin singing ‘Bobby McGee and I,’ or James Brown’s, “I Feel Well,’ or Bill Withers’ “There Is No Sunshine When She’s Gone,’ or Jagger wailing ‘I’m Unable To Obtain Any Satisfaction.’”
They looked at me, shocked, as if I had suggested spelling “grammar” with an “e” after the “mm.” “Stop it, stop it!” Chesterton pleaded. “Your hurting my head just by making me think of the real titles.”
“You mean, ‘you’re hurting my head,’” Calliope noted, somehow hearing the misspelled contraction. “But don’t be too harsh on him, Chesterton, he’s only a newspaper journalist, not a real writer. That’s why he needs an editor.”
“I was beginning to wonder,” I mused, imperiling my lucrative career as an Unpaid Humor Columnist. “Let’s look at the bright side. Next year we’ll be back to normal, and one less parade in 2021 won’t seem as bad.”
“One fewer,” Chesterton suggested.
Louie@coastsidenewsgroup.com’s favorite ungrammatical song title is “Who You Gonna Call?” and not because of the “gonna.”
