Quip Tide usually begins a new year by predicting events that will not happen in the coming 12 months. But if we’ve learned anything from 2020, it’s that anything can happen.
Predicting A.D. 2021 presents too great a challenge. Sure, I could safely predict that Humphrey Bogart will not win the Oscar as Best Actor in 2021, or that Canada’s 13 provinces and territories will not petition the U.S. Congress to grant them statehood. But where’s the fun in that, when the one prophecy everyone wants is the answer to, “When do we get back to normal?”
Operation Warp Speed, the COVID vaccine rollout, promised that 20 million people would receive their injections before Jan. 1. The actual number, 2 million, fell slightly short of the target. In a twisted hangover from 2020, we can lie to ourselves that the zero in 20 means nothing, so we met the goal. We should call that “fake math.” Even in the science fiction world that gave us the term “warp speed” there are things we know for certain:
Kirk: “Scotty, we need Warp 8 now to escape the black hole!”
Scotty: “Aye, Captain, Warp .8 it is.”
Kirk: “Not .8, 8. We . . . need Warp 8.”
Scotty: “It’s the same number, just with a point in front.”
Spock: “If we do not achieve Warp speed in the next 20.7 seconds, the ship and all aboard will be swallowed by the singularity.”
McCoy: “You pointy-eared calculator! Who cares if it’s 20 or 20.7 seconds?!”
Scotty: “Exactly.”
Spock: “A more accurate description would be ‘inexactly.’”
Kirk: “I have ... it! We’ll all get out and push.”
Gene Roddenberry: “Cut! You guys have to stop ad-libbing.”
Maybe that’s a good motto for 2021: stop ad-libbing. We don’t have to gaze into the rearview mirror very long to see the answers to our current problems. We beat a deadlier virus than COVID-19 in 1918-1919, without a vaccine, by hand-washing, distancing and wearing masks.
When we go off-script we endanger ourselves and scores, even hundreds, of others. Memorial Day 2020 was a mass ad-lib fest: many of us went off-script, giving rise to the first surge some weeks later. Within a few months the U.S. had the highest infection and mortality rates, a distinction we keep earning each holiday. Rather than “get out and push” the virus ahead, we should “stay in and push” it out of circulation.
We can do it. We have to. Biology works pretty much the same for everyone, as it turns out.
What good are predictions, other than for saying “I told you so” when we get one right? What we need now are resolutions for the new year, not lucky guesses. We can resolve to beat this thing by doing what we know works to stop it.
In the words of “We Are the World,” we’re saving our own lives.
louie@coastsidenewsgroup.com predicts that he’ll soon return to writing about dogs.
