It’s been a long time since we’ve gotten together. I mean, really spent time together, not just those brief, grab-and-go encounters, which seemed more like drive-throughs.
Restaurants, I’ve thought of you all every day of these last 14 months that we’ve been forcibly separated. I’ve missed our long, relaxed, sit-down times together. I hope you feel the same way.
Dining out is in again. Sit-down restaurants are more than just places to grab grub. They’re places for conversation and trying something new. Many families aren’t able to sit together in the dining room for a shared meal, or do so with their attentions focused on iPhones instead of each other.
We need to be patient as eateries staff up and re-train. Things have changed, certainly in my home state of New Mexico, where we spent two weeks this month. In Ruidoso, a town of 7,800, surrounded by national forests and the Mescalero Apache lands, restaurants have so increased their wages that bank tellers are leaving their jobs to earn more waiting tables.
The learning curve for new help is steep:
– At a Barstow restaurant that touts its barbecued pork ribs, I asked, “How many ribs are there in a half order?” The server replied, “Oh, I have no idea!” When the ribs were served (there were four) the server didn’t offer napkins. BBQ ribs being one meal where your utensils are attached to your hands, you’d expect to get napkins. We each ordered a glass of wine, one red, one white. When two glasses of red appeared, we pointed this out and were told, “Well that’s wine, isn’t it?”
– In a Hilton resort restaurant, an order of sliders and fries came in a metal funnel lined with paper. The only problem: no utensils, napkin, or plate.
– In the birthplace of Smokey Bear (Disney inserted the “the” in the name; the actual bear had no middle name), the family-owners were having a hard time minding the grandson while remembering orders and getting food to the tables.
– At one of the few restaurants to reopen in Chama, a town at 7,500 feet above sea level, the kitchen kept running out of menu items. A party that arrived after us were told that they could expect to be served in 45 minutes, after already waiting that long. We toughed it out, enjoying the floor show, which consisted of loud exclamations among the wait staff, the chef, and the cashier who was three months away from delivering a baby, plus or minus 45 minutes.
These aren’t complaints. These people were doing the best they could. We tipped them exorbitantly.
Coastsiders are blessed with many good restaurants. Few of us can afford to eat out every night, as we do on vacations, but we need to support our local restaurants and their workers when we can. Things may be rocky, but we’ll feel the love again, soon enough.
Louie@coastsidenewsgroup.com shouts out to Mezza Luna, Half Moon Bay Brewing Co., and Tres Amigos, to name a few personal favorites.
