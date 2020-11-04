There are two kinds of people in the world: those who categorize everyone into two kinds, and those who don’t.
I’m one of the two-kinds people. I don’t use the customary categories: male/female, red/blue, tall/short, Marvel/DC. These distinctions may be useful, though they can become blurred over time. In my opinion, the two kinds of people are ...
(Drum roll, please.)
Hikers and birders. I mean this literally, but also generically.
Hikers love to get somewhere, to encounter the world by moving through it. This might be done by actual walking, or by sitting still and channel-surfing for something to watch on TV, rather than picking one show and watching it.
Birders, on the other hand, become transfixed when a potentially “new” bird comes into view. Even a more commonly seen bird can have the same effect if it happens to be in a perfect pose, or bathed in just the “right light.” As a hiker, I see an unfamiliar bird and think, “Pretty bird,” then immediately resume my nature stroll. A birder would see the same bird, slowly raise the camera and snap 527 photos, then spend the next three days in online parley with other birders as to whether it was a MacGillivray’s Warbler or an immature Yellow-breasted Chat. (These are actual bird species I forced myself to look up.)
When hikers and birders intermarry the impact on vacations can be immense, as my long-suffering wife, Susy, and I rediscovered during a recent trip through five states.
Bear River Nature Preserve, near Salt Lake City, is a marsh along the flyways of many bird species. It features a driving path to prevent hikers from getting lost and give birders easy access for photos. There are also some short walking paths. Whether driving or walking, the most common sound isn’t the screech of a raptor or chirp of a wren, it’s the word “STOP,” as in, “There’s a bird!” For the hiker this can be disruptive, especially if he (in this case) is using his Apple Watch to keep track of exercise minutes. When he petrifies in place, the watch helpfully reminds him that the exercise has paused. If he neglects to restart it, miles of steps may go unrecorded.
I have owned the watch just long enough to learn that I can capture my walking minutes — yeah, increase them — by turning around and walking away from the bird, until I am advised that the 527th picture has been snapped. In other settings this strategy has worked well.
We saw no bears in Bear River, but we spent many hours with the most numerous flying species in the preserve, the mosquito, which may possibly be Utah’s state bird. In our first foray from the car we were mobbed by them. Over 30 were on our clothes or skin, and many more joined us in the car as we scurried in.
This somewhat dampened my enthusiasm for hiking.
Louie@coastsidenewsgroup.com is not itching to return to Bear River.
