This is the next-to-last entry in the tale of He and She, a fictional Coastside couple coping with continuous companionship. This week they visit a strange, new world, as He describes.
Isolation has been like an episode of “The Twilight Zone,” without Rod Serling’s basso introduction or the unsettling theme song. How fitting that Serling introduced Season 1, Episode 1 of the show with, “There is an enemy known as isolation. It sits there in the stars waiting, waiting with the patience of eons, forever waiting ... in The Twilight Zone.”
Staying home hasn’t been an enemy, exactly, though it has posed its challenges.
On March 16, the last day before the isolation orders went into effect, I left behind quite a few items I needed when scooping up things in my San Francisco office.
And so, on Friday, She and I journeyed to San Francisco. We spent two hours collecting everything I needed. I say “everything” with some self-doubt, because I thought I had already packed everything on March 16.
I had been away from the city for half of March, all of April, and all but one week of May — my longest time away from San Francisco since my first day of work after law school, 40 years ago. The sidewalks were sparsely populated, but the street parking spaces were completely full. I had expected there’d be plenty of empty parking spots, but realized that those who had to work in the city can’t maintain six feet of separation on public transportation.
When businesses are more widely reopened, how will we deal with BARTophobia?
It was quiet inside the empty office. I won’t say “too quiet” because I’m easily distracted by noise, and on an average day my office is as quiet as a 747 during takeoff. I have resorted to using noise-canceling AirPods so I can work in peace. On Friday, the loudest sound was my own typing. It was eerie, having my wish for peace and quiet granted, though in a way no one would have wished.
I was reminded of “The Twilight Zone” episode in which a harried bank clerk, played by Burgess Meredith, is the lone survivor of an H-bomb attack, and has “Time Enough At Last” (the episode’s title) to read books to his heart’s content. He accidentally breaks his glasses and is left alone, without even books for companions. Moral of the story: Always have a spare set of glasses.
With a long holiday weekend to reflect on the surreal experience of an empty high-rise office, I’m missing many of my co-workers, along with restaurant workers I’ve known for many years, and, yes, even the noise of honking horns on Montgomery Street.
Nearly every culture has a saying akin to “Moderation is best in all things,” a truism honored in the breach every Thanksgiving and St. Patrick’s Day. That may be how we safely transition back to our offices: maintaining a home-office/office-office balance.
louie@hmbreview.com hasn’t had “Time Enough” to rewatch classic Twilight Zone episodes.
