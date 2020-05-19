The two-month saga, so far, of He and She, a Coastside couple coping with continuous companionship. This week fictional He takes pen in hand.
My 40-year habit of commuting to work has turned me into an utter klutz. These last two months of house arrest have made me realize how my homebody skills have withered from neglect.
Take woodworking, for example. Years ago, I was handy enough to make bookcases, pet houses and raised planting beds — nothing Norm Abram from “The New Yankee Workshop” would recognize as carpentry, but serviceable. I did that sort of thing often enough that it took little thought, just a measuring tape, a saw, and fasteners. Oh, also wood.
With the passage of years came the loss of skills. Today, I look at a hammer and it takes a minute to remember which part you use to drive those pointy things into wood ... nails! That’s right. I haven’t lost everything I knew.
Cooking has become another lost art. Oh, I can barbecue as well as anyone, but I’ve practiced that talent almost weekly. For cooking inspiration we’d turn to our Three Muses every Saturday morning on TV: Julia Child, “Great Chefs of (Fill in the City),” and the “Frugal Gourmet.” We watched those seventh-day tutorials, glued to the TV, and would try to replicate the meals at home. I’d make a frittata for breakfast some days. Now I think “making breakfast” means pouring Raisin Bran into a bowl. I sometimes remember the milk.
While sheltering in place I’ve had time to revisit my culinary hobby. After all, I don’t have to rush home before dinner to cook. I’m already there. My “commute” is to walk down one flight of stairs.
There are hazards to home cooking, as I’m relearning: (A) a dull knife is more dangerous than a sharp one, (B) pot holders don’t protect your hands if they’re wet, and (C) when roasting green chiles over a gas range, open the windows.
I’m also learning about a new kitchen hazard, tripping over the dog. Our kitchen linoleum is black, with white marble effects. Our dog is black, with white fur effects. She is essentially invisible on the kitchen floor, which is where she wants to be when we are cooking.
We should have named her “Velcro,” because she sticks to us wherever we go. Most of the time it’s an endearing trait, but when I’m transferring a pot of beef stew from the oven to the counter, she becomes a big, furry speed bump. The worst part is her shocked, forlorn glare right after the collision. She says with her eyes, “How could you? I was keeping you company, and this is the thanks I get?!” Or maybe it’s, “Watch where you step, you clumsy oaf!” (Siri does not yet translate from Dog to English.)
Whether my atrophied skills will return remains as uncertain as anything in “these uncertain times,” an overused phrase we should develop a vaccine against.
louie@hmbreview.com is finding that isolation isn’t as easy as it looks.
