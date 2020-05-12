The saga of He and She, a Coastside couple coping with continuous companionship. This week, an installment from the perspective of fictional She.
I imagine this may be how retirement will feel. Except, I always pictured retirement as being less work-y and more travel-y. Not that I don’t like staying at home, picking vegetables from the garden, but even with both of us home every day the house feels lonely.
I guess the house isn’t lonely, I feel lonely.
I miss direct contact with family and friends, despite the close company of He and the dog. Most of the day I am at a desk, writing for work, talking by phone or video meeting with others in the office, or doing research for work.
Oh, there are calls with family and friends, and even occasional forays into town for necessities, like prescriptions, but those aren’t the same as actually being in contact with someone: a quick hello or goodbye hug with a friend, a literal pat on the back or high-five. I took those things for granted and now know how important they really were, and will be again.
If this was truly unavoidable, at least it’s happening in the spring. Most of the flowers are blooming, the ravens and songbirds have returned. Imagine if we were in this mess in November through February, with the long hours of darkness to match our mood.
No, come to think of it this isn’t much like retirement, and it certainly is nothing like a vacation.
I’m fortunate to have a job, especially one where I can do so much to help. I think of the 33 million Americans who have lost their jobs so far. Mine wasn’t one of them. Not yet, anyway.
I keep watching those news clips of what frontline hospital workers face every day. That used to be me. We had less widespread enemies to fight with names like hepatitis and AIDS. I remember the couple of times when I got a needle stick after medicating a hepatitis patient. I was sent to the ER for a shot of gamma-globulin in an area that made the drive home less comfy. It worked. Our current health care troopers, as careful as they are being, can’t afford a slip up — there is no genie in a bottle that they can release and wish away infection. Not yet.
All this gives me mixed feelings. Seeing family and friends, even if it’s through an impersonal online pictograph, lets me know they are still there and that someday we will return, with modifications, to how things used to be. So many people can’t say that today, either because they have already passed from us, or left us behind.
How many military spouses, medical care family members, and children unable to play with friends must feel even more isolated than I do?
So, how do I feel? I feel … I feel …
Lucky!
louie@hmbreview.com hopes the need for an Isolation Diary will end soon.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.