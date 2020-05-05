The “Light at the End of the Tunnel?” saga of He and She, a fictional Coastside couple coping with continuous companionship. The week’s installment finds them once again considering Topic A.
She: Aren’t we being a bit premature?
He: We’ve been married more than 40 years. That makes us fairly mature.
She: It makes us old. And I said premature, not immature, though in your case …
He: Oh, you meant premature, as in “hasty” to return to the office. I miss the good old days, when Corona was just a good beer for Cinco de Mayo.
She: OK, maybe “immature” was right. Aren’t you concerned that people who never got serious about isolation, distancing and such are rushing back to work too soon, without knowing whether they’re infected?
He: I am concerned, but it’s out of our hands. Others will make the decisions for us. It’s nothing new. Remember the draft?
She: I do. And I remember that fewer Americans died in 14+ years of the Vietnam War than have died from this virus in three months. Until medicine catches up with the disease, we’re taking a gamble.
He: This is all so grim. Can we distract ourselves for a while?
She: It’s hard to get away from Topic A. What do you want to do, throw a dinner party, go out for lunch, see a movie on the big screen, play with the grandkids?
He: Wish we could. Maybe soon, they say. Let’s call the kids on FaceTime later today.
She: Yes, let’s. We need to protect our mental health. I’m starting to go stir crazy. Maybe we need a project, something that gets us outside, requires some exercise, and makes us think about what we’re doing. Build a gazebo or birdhouse, maybe. Something.
He: I’m up for it. We can fit it in when we’re not working at home. Work has turned into a seven-day monotony of “get up, feed the dog, start working, let the dog out, eat lunch, back to work, walk the dog, reply to emails, more work, take the dog out, make dinner, feed the dog, eat dinner, watch TV, take the dog out, go to bed.” It’s hard to tell what day of the week it is.
She: Sounds like the dog is getting the best part of this deal. We’re spending more time under the same roof, but not necessarily more time together.
He: I thought of something that might help: reinstituting weekends. You remember weekends? We used to shelter in place on most weekends because of the crowds coming into town for the beaches. Now we’re staying home most of every day. Maybe we should keep work to a minimum on Saturday and Sunday, and plan something special for those days.
She: Like what?
He: I dunno. How about binge-watching all the Star Wars movies, even the lousy ones, or all the episodes of “Elementary”?
She: Oh, you romantic fool, you.
louie@hmbreview.com
