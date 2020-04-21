The never-ending, or so it seems, saga of He and She, a
fictional Coastside couple coping with continuous companionship. The week’s installment is written by He.
Easter Sunday, April 12. We attended a family Zoom “breakfast” with glasses of champagne in most of the households. Not nearly as festive as the usual barbecue, big table and multifamily egg hunt, but at least we remembered what day it was. Days all seem to run together now.
Thursday, April 16. I got up today, made coffee, and checked for emails, then noticed the date: April 16. I panicked. “We missed Tax Day! Wait, it’s Thursday and I’m at home, still in my robe. Why aren’t I getting ready to go to the office? Because … I ... don’t ... have to?” That sounded right, as did not having filed our tax returns. What a relief!
I’ve been having odd dreams about being away from work, though I’m getting nearly as much work done from home. Sometimes I’m in a meeting room. Instead of benches, the room is full of classroom chairs. I’m in my bathrobe of course, don’t know why I’m there, and can’t read any of the papers in front of me. That should have been the tipoff: You can’t read in your dreams.
Saturday, April 18. She woke me from a nightmare at 3 a.m. today. I dreamt I was watching a White House announcement about new mandatory precautions we’d all have to take.
(So far, we’ve adjusted well enough to distancing, hand-washing, house arrest, and masks. The alternative could be a replay of the 1918-1919 “Spanish” flu, another H1N1 strain, which infected 500 million people — a third of the world’s population then — and killed 50 million. It was ultimately defeated through isolation, quarantine, good personal hygiene, use of disinfectants and limitations of public gatherings. But those measures were applied too late. There was a world war to attend to, after all. The flu killed 10 million more than the war.)
In my nightmare Dr. Anthony Fauci wasn’t at the podium. He had been replaced by John Cleese of Monty Python “silly walks” fame, telling us to “wear little party hats, and on entering a room stand on one foot and jump three times yelling Wooba, Wooba!”
That made no sense to me, even during sleep, and caused me to question this plan. Being the compliant sort, I followed instructions, though I didn’t have a little party hat. Fortunately, She was awakened by the second or third set of Wooba, Woobas, and I came back to reality, if that’s what this is. I refuse to call it the “new normal.”
I feel guilty for misappropriating Cleese’s persona. I’ve read some of his writings and attended a seminar he gave, “Guido, the Guided Missile,” about how a success is almost always a long series of course corrections to fix minor deviations from the goal. He didn’t do a silly walk onto the stage or yell “Wooba, Wooba.” In real life he’s very rational and well-informed.
As we need to be.
