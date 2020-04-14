The continuing record of He and She, a fictional — though increasingly realistic — Coastside couple coping with continuous companionship. This installment is a verbatim transcript of a conversation on Saturday, April 11, 2020, except the parts that I made up.
She: What do you want to watch tonight? I’m OK with anything except the news. If I hear “COVID” one more time today I’ll scream!
He: Same here. Let’s see if there are any old movies on the free channels. Anything with Dustin Hoffman? He’s great.
She (Using the remote control): Hmmm. There’s “Outbreak,” “Ishtar” ...
He: No disasters, please. How about science fiction?
She: “The Andromeda Strain,” “The Seventh Seal,” “Cabin Fever,” “The Day the Earth Stood Still” ...
He: Maybe something more uplifting. Are there any comedies?
She: “Shaun of the Dead,” “Weekend at Bernie’s,” “This Is the End,” “The Bucket List” ...
He: Let’s try documentaries?
She: “An Inconvenient Truth,” “How to Survive a Plague” ...
He: Let’s skip movies. How about old TV shows? Anything we can binge-watch?
She: Yeah, there are plenty of shows. We can watch “Scrubs,” “St. Elsewhere,” “M*A*S*H,” “Grey’s Anatomy,” “E.R.,” “Chicago Med,” “Dr. Quinn Medicine Woman,” “Marcus Welby M.D.,” “Survivor” ...
He: This isn’t working, is it?
She: No, it isn’t. We still have internet service. We could do some work for a while.
He: You go ahead. I put in enough work today. This working-from-home routine is fine, but it intrudes on what used to be our “home” time.
She: Then let’s skip anything that’s on-screen tonight. (She turns the TV off.) We haven’t played dominoes for a while.
He: Or Parcheesi, Monopoly, or Clue!
She: Or Scrabble. I’m not sure I can find our Scrabble set, it’s been so long.
He: And we have some 1,000-piece jigsaw puzzles we haven’t put together since the kids left home. Some of them take days to finish.
She: And we’ve got CDs, internet music channels and albums. We could enjoy some music while reading the collection of Dickens or whatever we choose. That’s still doing something together, even in separate arm chairs.
He: We used to read together for hours, didn’t we? Before the kids were born we spent a lot of rainy weekend days with books and games. We’d even read books in bed to fall asleep.
She: Once we had the kids we’d spend hours reading to them, playing Candyland with them, and cuddling up on the couch to watch TV after dinner. I miss those days.
He: Maybe with all the prepackaged entertainment we forgot other ways to stay amused.
She: I’ll find a deck of cards.
He: I’m worried. Worried that when everything returns to normal we’ll again forget how to enjoy books and games.
She: I’ll remind you.
louie@hmbreview.com hopes some good comes out of this.
