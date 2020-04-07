The continuing record of a fictional Coastside couple coping with continuous togetherness. This installment is written by She, of He and She.
Tuesday, March 24. He had three Zoom business meetings yesterday and actually shaved before the first one. I was beginning to wonder whether he was growing a “protest beard,” trying out for the next “Fast and Furious” movie, or slowly morphing into Bigfoot. I wouldn’t mind if he could grow a decent beard, but his always comes out scraggly and uneven. When it comes to shaving I agree with those almond grower commercials: “Once a week, that’s all I ask.”
Saturday, March 28. I need to go to the grocery store! There’s nothing we need to buy, but I always go to the store on weekends, right after the farmers market. I see friends there and catch up on things. It’s a ritual.
Younger friends and family members are picking up staples like milk and bread for us, but that’s not the point. I need to go to the store. Our adult kids are being very cautious with our health: no grocery or market, no library (it’s closed anyway), no post office except outside drop boxes, nothing! There’s one exception: I’m allowed to walk the dog so long as I maintain a 6-foot distance — from people, not the dog.
Tuesday, March 31. You’re kidding. May 3? We’re under house arrest until May 3? Hey, I like the dog as much as the next guy ... make that “the guy,” but this is getting to be like that movie where Tom Hanks starts hallucinating and yelling at a soccer ball.
Candidly, He (my guy, not Tom Hanks) is already getting a bit twitchy, or is that a twit bit … oh, never mind. We were sitting at the dining table, both working on our laptops, when out of the blue He says, “Must you do that?” “Do what? I’m reading an article. You have something against reading?” “No, it’s the tapping.” “What tapping?” “You’ve been tapping your feet for the last hour. It’s driving me nuts.” “Short drive,” I shot back, “but I’ve got a song stuck in my head and I always tap my feet to music.” “Since when? How long have you been a foot tapper?” “What, so now there’s a time limit on foot tapping? Do I have to feed the tapping meter to get more time?”
The Great Tapping Debate ended in a default. He left the table, darkly mumbling something about quirks, and moving to a room where he would be free from my subconscious tapping, but unprotected from the dog’s dream-running and occasional breaks to loudly clean her undercarriage with her foot-long tongue.
Friday, April 3. Masks. I was saying three weeks ago everyone should wear masks when we’re around others. After watching masked hospital workers on TV news every day, the government finally wakes up and says, “Hey, maybe everyone should wear masks!” I’ll get sewing.
louie@hmbreview.com is glad Tom Hanks had a speedy recovery. He always sets a good example.
