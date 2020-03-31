(A record of a fictional, married Coastside couple coping with an extended homestay.)
Tuesday, March 17. She greeted me this morning with a “Happy St. Patrick’s Day!” There’d be no gathering at Harrington’s this year — in fact no gathering at all, unless two people and a dog count as a gathering. The silver lining? Many fewer DUI arrests.
She bought the corned beef, cabbage, potatoes, carrots, and Jameson’s a few days before the isolation order. We don’t know what’s ahead, but we’re sure about what’s for dinner, and probably homemade corned beef hash for breakfast tomorrow. Yum. This won’t be so bad.
Saturday, March 21. We were getting cranky this morning. “Stir crazy,” I think they call it in jail, though five days (so far) would be a very short sentence.
By now, everyone knows the viral safety steps: thoroughly wash your hands after contact with nearly anything, stay six feet away from others you don’t live with (and even farther from those you don’t like), and, the hard part, stay at home.
I’d rather be six feet apart than six feet under, and hand washing has been around since Pontius Pilate, but staying at home day after day is unnatural. John Denver sang, “Hey, it’s good to be back home again,” though I now suspect that a few days later he sang to himself, “Hey, this linoleum pattern is driving me insane.”
The TV pundits and other idiots give conflicting, mostly wrong, advice. One said that you need two COVID-19 tests “within 24 hours” to be sure you’re not infected, instead of “at least 24 hours apart.” They all got one thing right: We should walk our dogs. It’s the one outdoor activity that everyone says is still healthy. “You can still walk your dog,” Gov. Gavin Newsom said in announcing his “sit-stay” command.
I took his advice and walked the dog along the Coastal Trail today. I was amazed by the droves of people crowding the beaches. Many were not maintaining their six degrees of separation. I didn’t notice anyone scrubbing with soap and water. Folks, it’s a pandemic, not Spring Break.
Monday, March 23. End of the first week! Or has it been two?
We are spending a lot of time phoning and emailing these days, trying to stay in touch with those we can’t touch. Zoom, the video-conference service, not the detergent, has become the new craze. Companies schedule several Zoom meetings each day to encourage employees to be productive from home, thus taking away their productive time. With 100 million people now telecommuting, the system has exceeded its limit, with choppy video and internet audio that st—re—che—s words out then suddenlyrunsthemtogether.
Speaking of detergent, she has noticed that, except for my hands, I haven’t felt compelled to stay as clean as I used to. “Do you smell something going bad in the kitchen?” she asked. “No, I don’t, do you?” “Not until you walked in.”
Off to the shower. I may even shave.
For his health’s sake, louie@hmbreview.com emphasizes that this is a fictional couple.
