Isolation Diary, Epilogue
The final entry in the tale of He and She, a fictional Coastside couple coping with continuous companionship. They reflect on what’s ahead.
He: How do you feel about the isolation rules beginning to relax?
She: I’m eager to see friends and visit our favorite places. I’m concerned that some people will go overboard with it and expose others, maybe us, despite all our precautions. Next thing you know we’ll all be back under house arrest. Until there’s a vaccine, we all have to hear Dr. Fauci’s voice in our heads saying, “You wear a mask, they wear a mask, you protect each other.” Sort of like Jiminy Cricket being Pinocchio’s conscience.
He: There’s been some risky behavior already — people crowding into businesses, not maintaining six feet of separation, not wearing masks and not doing fever checks. It took four months, to the end of April, to reach the first million infections. In May we’re already above 1.7 million.
She: It’s all so damn depressing! It’s topics A, B, C and D in every conversation. People are defining themselves by how COVID-19 has changed things. We’re the people who can’t sit in a restaurant, can’t play beach volleyball, can’t have a traditional graduation. And it’s not like the rules are hard to follow: touch-wash-rinse-repeat; six feet away beats six feet under; cover your nose and mouth in public. They’re inconvenient, but they’re things people ordinarily do. Surgeons wash their hands many times a day, bowlers stay more than six feet away from the next lane, and we wear masks on Halloween and at costume parties.
He: It’s annoying but tolerable. While no sane person would have wished it to happen, this has been a learning experience. We don’t have to burn as much gasoline or build as many office high-rises. We can stay in contact — not literally — with friends and family by phone more often than we used to. Do you remember the phone company slogan, “Reach out and touch someone”? It was ahead of its time.
We also learned about vulnerabilities in the services we rely on. Our health care system wasn’t equipped to handle so many patients needing respirators at once. Our food supply chain relies too heavily on a few large suppliers, when more widely distributed local sources and processing centers would be better able to maintain production. We’ve learned how inadequate our internet service providers are to handle millions of people working together from individual locations. As soon as we’re able, companies and governments need to rethink our ability to build a more resilient, dispersed economy and supply chain.
She: OK, nice speech Mr. CEO, but what are we going to do about it?
He: That is the big question, isn’t it. What are we going to do about it?
louie@hmbreview.com is ending the Isolation Diary, though the topic will be with us for months and years to come. It’s time to get back on the humor wagon. This Saturday he and Susy, a real Coastside couple, celebrate their 44th anniversary of continuous companionship.
