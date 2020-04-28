The “Oh please, God, let it end!” saga of He and She, a fictional Coastside couple coping with continuous companionship. The week’s installment finds He and She in deep discussion,)
She: If I hear him say “in real time” again I’m going to throw my coffee cup at the TV!
He: Hearing the same execu-speak every day from the governor does get tiresome. You’d think we’re in a business school classroom. At least his messages are realistic: We’ve made progress, but we still need some supplies and better compliance with the stay-at-home order.
She: I’m glad he’s not suggesting we swallow Windex or shine really bright lights up our bottoms. He gets two points for that, but I expect him to throw in “return on investment” or “market fragmentation” or some other MBA BS.
He: Oh, that’s good! “MBA BS,” I’ll have to remember that one. There’s an obnoxious phrase that I’m hearing in ads all the time now, “in these uncertain times.” Drives me nuts. Is time measured less certainly than it used to be? Did the ad guy forget to wind his wristwatch? Is he traveling at near-relativistic speed, causing time dilation?
She: For me it’s “new normal.” They say “new normal” as if we’ll always be staying at home and wearing masks outside. The whole point of doing these inconvenient things is they aren’t normal. Whatever this is, we want it to end.
He: Yeah, and I’d like to ban “flatten the curve” as a call to action. It’s so math-y and uninspiring. It’s like yelling to a baseball pitcher, “Improve your ERA,” instead of “Strike him out!” Fighting a pandemic virus should have an exciting war cry. “Flatten the curve” sounds like a suggestion to do more situps.
(At this point He and She agreed to start writing down the words and phrases that they’re tired of hearing, beginning with “COVID-19,” which sounds like a CIA operation, but isn’t.)
She: OK, we have nine buzz words and phrases: flatten the curve, COVID-19, new normal, these uncertain times, in real time, nation-state, meet the moment, big hairy audacious goals and, of course, pandemic.
He: We’re ready for Buzzword Bingo! You folks reading this at home (He’s into breaking the fourth wall) can play too. Just draw some 3-by-3-inch-square grids, like a Zoom screen, and randomly write one of the buzzwords in each of the nine squares. As you listen with others to the governor’s next TV broadcast, check the box when he uses one of the buzzwords on your grid. The first player to get three in a row, across, up and down, or diagonally, yells “Bingo!” and wins.
She: Wins what? What’s the prize?
He: Getting to turn off the TV.
Gov. Newsom (on TV): If we flatten the curve, our nation-state will meet the moment in real time and the COVID-19 pandemic …
She: BINGO!
louie@hmbreview.com thinks the governor is doing a great job in “these uncertain times.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.