It was inevitable. William Shatner has been in space.
I have long espoused the Shatner Hypothesis: If a video camera is left recording long enough William Shatner will appear in front of it. We haven’t seen him as often as we used to —not counting reruns — but he’s back, giving the wags who publish 24/7 a head start in joking about familiar Shatnerisms: “boldly go,” “final frontier,” “KHAAAAN!” and “Priceline.com.”
As a fan, I’m glad Mr. Shatner got to take a trip on a rocket. It made him happy, but it did nothing to advance his best-known character’s stated mission, the exploration of the cosmos, and unstated goal of making whoopee with scantily clad fem-aliens to boost the ratings.
We can debate the utility of space tourism, as Shatner and Prince William have in recent interviews. Next Comic-Con we can hope for the Great Debate, Windsor v. Shatner: SpaceJam 3.
Who will be the next sci-fi space cadets? Two triple-crowned actresses would be good choices: Zoe Saldana (Uhura/Star Trek, Zamora/Marvel, and Neytiri/Avatar) and Sigourney Weaver (Ridley/Alien(s), Grace/Avatar, and Gwen DiMarco/Galaxy Quest). Harrison Ford, Daisy Ridley, Mark Hamill, Chris Hemsworth, and George Takei also come to mind. The Hollywood Space Race is on!
Innovations — the internet and space exploration, for example — don’t die. They decompose into advertising gimmicks. President John F. Kennedy vowed “we will go to the moon,” and we did, for mostly good reasons. Sending a nonagenarian actor on a trip to a point barely outside the atmosphere for 10 minutes is a gimmick, though a good one. We’re still talking about it.
In contrast, SpaceX does actual work in space, delivering goods and astronauts to the International Space Station, and putting communication satellites in orbit. But it also engages in hype of Muskian proportions. Elon Musk’s Tesla roadster is now in an elliptical orbit around the sun, reaching a top speed of 75,000 miles per hour. In its three-year and eight-month trip (so far) it has traveled nearly 2 million miles.
It is the fastest and most fuel-efficient car in history. Needless to say, its 36,000-mile warranty has expired.
As extraordinary events become more commonplace, it’s only human to demystify and eventually trivialize them. Flight — once the province of birds, bugs, and bats — became a human ability at Kitty Hawk, and is now taken for granted as we will again prove en masse shortly before Thanksgiving.
Space flight is still extraordinary. It has had its tragic setbacks and will have more, but I’m guessing very few people who paid any attention to William Shatner’s trip (dare I say “trek”?) were seriously worried that it would be one-way. We’ve seen safe landings often enough that we assume success. It’s tragedy that has become extraordinary.
I hope we never lose our sense of awe for space, letting it erode to “Aw, shucks.”
Louie@coastsidenewsgroup.com would go to space but is acrophobic, and not obscenely rich.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.