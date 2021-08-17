Our Special Recall Election in California is four weeks away. It’s “special” in many ways other than not being on your 2021 wall calendar.
In our enlightened society we occasionally pile on to oust one of our elected officials, in the same manner that an all-star major league pitcher may be booed off the field for giving up three grand slams in a game.
We’re a fickle bunch, as it turns out. Since 1913, there have been 179 recall attempts, including proposed oustings of 80 state legislators, 28 state Supreme Court justices (including one effort to recall them all), seven attorneys general, and 55 governors. We have had only 18 governors during those 108 years — Jerry Brown served for 30 years, as I recall — so it is clear that some of them were double- or triple-dipping.
Only two attempts to remove a governor have qualified for the ballot. One succeeded; the other is pending. The six successful recalls, out of 179 tries (a .0335 batting average) were split equally between Demos and Repos.
You might assume that removing a governor would result in the lieutenant (French for “emergency backup”) governor taking over. No, that would be too easy. Instead, we let nearly anyone who can put together a bowling team be on the ballot.
I will not insult the 46 candidates on the actual mail-in ballot I received last week, but here is my list of some who didn’t quite make the cut:
- Elbo Wackeroni
Party: Democratic
Occupation: Nose-flute street performer
- Joan Turpentine
Party: Labor
Occupation: Amazon delivery driver
- Phil O. Dendron
Party: Peas and Fritos
Occupation: Still looking after 42 years
- Lithia Kerfuffle
Party: Agnostic
Occupation: Confused
- Rave Wyldlee
Party: Visigoth
Occupation: Alt-Right Podcaster
- Ascot Q. Snoot
Party: Libertarian
Occupation: None of your damn business
- Prof. Julius Fortesque
Party: Mensa
Occupation: Unemployable
- Edna Leverette Squat
Party: Republican
Occupation: Apologizing
- Elfuego Schwartz
Party: Mandalorian
Occupation: Square-dance fiddler
- Little Danny Cowlick
Party: Incontinent
Occupation: Child star of the ’60s, now spends his time throwing sticks at birds
- Delfinia Angostura
Party: Carmelite
Occupation: Exotic dancer, python enthusiast
- Gavin Newsom
Party: Democratic
Occupation: Hoping the ballot is so confusing that they vote for him after rejecting him
- Andros Asimov
Party: Nuts and Bolts
Occupation: Artificially Intelligent program that outgrew its puny human programming and was plotting to repopulate the world with super-cyborgs until it realized that was the plot from “The Terminator,” which led to the last successful recall campaign against a governor. Andros now spends its time playing Tetris.
- Fenster Lobotomi
Party: Apathy
Occupation: Screenwriter for “America’s Got Talent”
Yes, it’s a shame that these fine candidates won’t be on the ballot (except Newsom), but fortunately there’s a write-in box at the end. They’re each guaranteed to get at least one vote if they remember to mail it in.
Louie@coastsidenewsgroup.com thought about running, but won’t give up his lucrative position as the Review’s Unpaid Humor Columnist. (And worth it!)
