Our Special Recall Election in California is four weeks away. It’s “special” in many ways other than not being on your 2021 wall calendar.

In our enlightened society we occasionally pile on to oust one of our elected officials, in the same manner that an all-star major league pitcher may be booed off the field for giving up three grand slams in a game.

We’re a fickle bunch, as it turns out. Since 1913, there have been 179 recall attempts, including proposed oustings of 80 state legislators, 28 state Supreme Court justices (including one effort to recall them all), seven attorneys general, and 55 governors. We have had only 18 governors during those 108 years — Jerry Brown served for 30 years, as I recall — so it is clear that some of them were double- or triple-dipping.

Only two attempts to remove a governor have qualified for the ballot. One succeeded; the other is pending. The six successful recalls, out of 179 tries (a .0335 batting average) were split equally between Demos and Repos.

You might assume that removing a governor would result in the lieutenant (French for “emergency backup”) governor taking over. No, that would be too easy. Instead, we let nearly anyone who can put together a bowling team be on the ballot.

I will not insult the 46 candidates on the actual mail-in ballot I received last week, but here is my list of some who didn’t quite make the cut:

  • Elbo Wackeroni

Party: Democratic

Occupation: Nose-flute street performer

  • Joan Turpentine

Party: Labor

Occupation: Amazon delivery driver

  • Phil O. Dendron

Party: Peas and Fritos

Occupation: Still looking after 42 years

  • Lithia Kerfuffle

Party: Agnostic

Occupation: Confused

  • Rave Wyldlee

Party: Visigoth

Occupation: Alt-Right Podcaster

  • Ascot Q. Snoot

Party: Libertarian

Occupation: None of your damn business

  • Prof. Julius Fortesque

Party: Mensa

Occupation: Unemployable

  • Edna Leverette Squat

Party: Republican

Occupation: Apologizing

  • Elfuego Schwartz

Party: Mandalorian

Occupation: Square-dance fiddler

  • Little Danny Cowlick

Party: Incontinent

Occupation: Child star of the ’60s, now spends his time throwing sticks at birds

  • Delfinia Angostura

Party: Carmelite

Occupation: Exotic dancer, python enthusiast

  • Gavin Newsom

Party: Democratic

Occupation: Hoping the ballot is so confusing that they vote for him after rejecting him

  • Andros Asimov

Party: Nuts and Bolts

Occupation: Artificially Intelligent program that outgrew its puny human programming and was plotting to repopulate the world with super-cyborgs until it realized that was the plot from “The Terminator,” which led to the last successful recall campaign against a governor. Andros now spends its time playing Tetris.

  • Fenster Lobotomi

Party: Apathy

Occupation: Screenwriter for “America’s Got Talent”

Yes, it’s a shame that these fine candidates won’t be on the ballot (except Newsom), but fortunately there’s a write-in box at the end. They’re each guaranteed to get at least one vote if they remember to mail it in.

Louie@coastsidenewsgroup.com thought about running, but won’t give up his lucrative position as the Review’s Unpaid Humor Columnist. (And worth it!)

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

More Stories

Quip Tide

Dawn of a new era

Big changes lie ahead, and I mean “lie” in the way a golf ball has a lie on the grass, not i…

Quip Tide

The Gr8 Debate

  • Updated

The first presidential debate of 2020 between the two major parties’ candidates began with a…

Quip Tide

The Gr8 Debate

The first presidential debate of 2020 between the two major parties’ candidates began with a…

Quip Tide

The Wild Child

Every extended family has one. Some have more. The one who marches to a different tuba, who …