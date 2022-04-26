Choosing what to watch on TV used to be easy. There were four networks, CBS, NBC, ABC, PBS, plus a smattering of local stations. Each episode of any show had to stand on its own because there was no TiVo, or on-demand showings. If you missed an episode, you had to wait for the reruns to catch up.
The networks and streaming services have multiplied like rabbits, but the basics of TV entertainment remain the same. I count six genres, character types, and plot tropes. When you fill in the details the combinations are endless.
Here are six recurring themes on TV, with examples:
▸Fantasies. Westerns were the original TV fantasies that put the viewer in a different time, place, or culture. Gene Roddenberry famously proposed “Star Trek” as, “Wagon Train to the Stars.” “Westworld” is called that for a reason.
▸Situation Comedies. “I Love Lucy” is “Barney Miller” is “Laverne & Shirley” is “Brooklyn Nine-Nine.”
▸Events. News, sports, Macy's Thanksgiving Day parade, performances.
▸Games. “The Voice,” “Jeopardy,” “The Bachelorette,” “Iron Chef.”
▸ Dramas. Soap operas, Medical-Police-Fire-CSI, “The West Wing.”
▸ Education: “The French Chef,” “This Old House.”
People on TV shows fall neatly into types: Hero, Villain, Victim, Teacher, Student, Talent, and Seller. Sometimes a single character represents two or more types. Think of your favorite show and match the main characters with their dominant type.
What happens? Somebody “falls for” someone, “defeats” an opponent, “faces danger,” “explains” something, “performs” anything from a song to an appendectomy, or tries to “persuade” the viewer to approve of a politician, lifestyle, belief or laundry soap.
There you have it, every TV show, except maybe “The Prisoner.”
Now it’s your turn. Make a list of shows you like or hate and their dominant themes. Make a separate list of characters, and one of plots. Then randomly plug an item from each list into this handy-dandy TV Show Generator:
In (show’s name), a (genre), (character), (plot).
For example: “In Gilligan’s Island,” a documentary, news anchor Lester Holt recites “Fox in Socks” by Dr. Seuss.
This very minute, an upper-echelon executive at NBC News may be negotiating a contract for Lester to have a little side gig reading tongue-twisters.
Lester Holt: “Do I really have to do this?”
NBC executive: “Yes, Lester, you must. Our show developer, a 6-year-old from Rancho Cucamonga, says you’ll have spectacular ratings if you recite Dr. Seuss books. Go on, give it a try!”
Lester Holt: “Look, sir. Look, sir, Mr. Knox, sir. Let's do tricks with bricks and blocks, sir. Let’s do tricks with chicks and clocks, sir. First, I'll make a quick trick brick stack, then I'll make a quick trick block stack. You can make a quick trick chick stack. You can make a trick clock stack.”
NBC executive: “Bravo! This show will be a hit.”
Lester Holt: “Did Walter Cronkite have to do this at CBS?”
louie@coastsidenewsgroup.com says, “Our game is done, sir. Thank you for a lot of fun, sir.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.