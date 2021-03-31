I gave Apple’s virtual assistant, Siri, a gender reassignment the other day, and though the program keeps making the same mistakes, I find that I like him much better than I liked her.
Don’t get me wrong, I loved Siri’s original voice in a very chaste, non-creepy way. She was based on the voice of actress Susan Bennett, a former backup singer for Roy Orbison. Bennett lent Siri a warm, calm voice, even when she responded, “We’re not moving,” to my question, “What’s the driving time from Half Moon Bay to Albuquerque?”
In 2017, Apple revised Siri’s voice. Popular Science commented, “Her new pipes make her sound higher in pitch and younger. She’s perkier and more personable.” I agree with higher, younger and perkier, but whatever warmth Siri had has been chilled. The adjectives I’d use for New Siri are snippy, pitchy, and a word I dare not print in a newspaper, which rhymes with pitchy. When Original Siri advised a driver, “Make the turn,” it sounded like a gentle reminder. When New Siri says the same thing it sounds as if “you idiot” is implied but unspoken.
Switching Siri from an American Female to an American Male did the trick. Since the voices are based on real people, whoever read for the male voice has a good one. Maybe he is Susan Bennett’s brother.
Along with 20 different languages and two genders, Siri can do accents. For American English he/she can mimic voices from Australia, Britain, India, Ireland and South Africa. But something’s still missing: character.
I’d like to have celebrity voices for Siri, responding the way one of each star’s characters would. Here’s how I imagine it:
Me: “Siri, am I on the right road?”
Siri-Vader: “I find your lack of faith disturbing.”
Me: “Am I going crazy?”
Siri-Sarandon: “You've always been crazy; this is just the first chance you've had to express yourself.”
Me: “Is it true that you speak 20 languages?”
Siri-Nicholson: “You want the truth? YOU CAN’T HANDLE THE TRUTH!”
Me: “How should I address you?”
Siri-Streisand: “Hello, Gorgeous.”
Me: “Do you prefer it when I say ‘Hey, Siri’ or press and hold the Home button?”
Siri-Heston: “Take your stinking paws off me you damned, dirty ape!”
Me: “Siri, where the heck are we?”
Siri-Garland: “I’ve a feeling we’re not in Kansas anymore.”
Me: “Siri, can I call you Jarvis?”
Siri-Poitier: “They call me Mr. Tibbs!”
Me: “Was I wrong to change your voice to a man’s?”
Siri-Hepburn(K): “All I'm trying to say is that there's lots of things that a man can do and in society's eye it's all hunky dory. A woman does the same thing — the same thing, mind you — and she's an outcast.”
Me: “Do you like me?”
Siri-Bogart: “Louie, I think this is the beginning of a beautiful friendship.”
Louie@coastsidenewsgroup.com dislikes saying, “Hey, Siri,” because his grammarian grandmother used to tell him, “Hay is for horses.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.