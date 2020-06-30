We won’t have a parade this Saturday for the Fourth of July.
No community pancake breakfast in Mac Dutra Park. No costumed caballeros riding their dancing horses up Main Street; no librarians pushing their book carts in synchronized swirls; no classic cars or hydraulically hopping low-riders; no karate kids demonstrating their skills; no “best float” contest champion; no parents towing tots in Radio Flyer wagons.
These Coastside traditions bring us together, physically and as a community. It’s the physical part that’s problematic this year, with Topic A spreading like wildfire in some areas of the state and country. By and large we’ve been spared, not by Providence, but because, also by and large, we’ve been careful. That’s something we should celebrate — that we care enough for ourselves and each other that, with exceptions, we haven’t taken needless risks.
The Fourth of July has a special message for us this year, in addition to its annual flag-waving patriotism. The holiday observes a separation and a unification: the Colonies’ emancipation from an abusive fatherland, and their coming together, timidly at first, as a confederation and later a nation.
We are in the middle of a similar apart/together transition, separated now by six feet and unable to gather in large groups (Topic A, again) and politically polarized as never before.
Well, almost never. Our bloodiest war was fought on American soil, and against one another. The war was inevitable. Our founders failed to atone for our Original Sin, slavery. The price of unifying the Colonies was to perpetuate the hypocrisy that, though we were “created equal,” some people could be bought, sold, and denied every opportunity afforded to others.
We continue to pay the price for that sin. That we need to be reminded that Black Lives Matter speaks volumes. Of course they matter. It’s a “self-evident” truth, a phrase slave owner Thomas Jefferson coined in our Declaration of Independence.
Though we’re torn apart in so many ways, we’re in a process that can unite us. Look at the faces in the crowds peacefully gathering in our streets to honor health care workers, or to decry the disproportionate use of deadly force. They are mostly strangers to one another, united in the cause of doing what’s right. Movements such as Black Lives Matter and Me Too bring about positive changes that will ultimately benefit everyone.
Here on the Coastside, we witness daily examples of our interdependence: the mostly local farmers markets; the small groups sharing shopping runs to limit exposure to Topic A; our enjoyment of the harbor, beaches, and cooler temperatures than prevail just over the hill. We’re not quite the stereotyped hamlet where the mayor, postmaster and barber are the same person, but we know each other and we know what brings us together. (Including our locally owned newspaper.)
No, there won’t be a parade this week, but come 2021 we’ll have a doozy! I hope our medical and first-responder heroes lead the celebration, just as they’re leading us now toward a cautious and permanent recovery.
Louie@hmbreview.com wishes you a great holiday weekend.
