We’re getting only about 10 hours of sunlight these days, as the Winter Solstice approaches, and it’s about time we did something about it!
I’m not suggesting anything drastic, such as training walruses to push in unison at an angle against the sea floor until the North Pole is no longer tilted. Though walruses are quite strong, I think it would take an extraordinarily long time for the tusky swimmers to give even a nudge to Earth’s orientation.
The planet weighs just under 6 sextillion metric tons (6 followed by 21 zeroes); adult walruses weigh, on average, a little over a ton, which is what my bathroom scale says I weigh after the holidays. (I exaggerate slightly.) There are only 120,000 walruses, more or less, down from 200,000 in 1990, so the walrus-to-Earth weight ratio is decidedly tilted, even more so than the planet is. And once they got Earth moving, the walruses would have to start pushing in the opposite direction to stop it at exactly zero degrees of tilt.
Besides, walruses have other priorities, such as coming up for air, foraging the sea bed for mollusks, and sunbathing atop the Arctic ice, which is difficult during the 90 days without any sunlight in the Arctic Circle, on average. I’m guessing that if we asked them to start pushing they’d answer, “Goo goo g’joob,” the only phrase in Walrusese we know, thanks to the exhaustive research of renowned biologists Lennon, McCartney, Harrison, and Starr, who self-identified as walruses.
I don’t know what “Goo goo g’joob” means, but I hope “g’joob” doesn’t mean “yourself.”
There must be more practical ways to get more solar exposure. Sunbathing while wearing minimal swimwear comes to mind, but having just stepped outside in my bathrobe to let the dog out at 8 a.m., I am reminded that it is chilly outside. Even five minutes of chaise-lounge sunbathing would turn me blue, which would match my mood. Seasonal Affective Disorder is a depressing malady shared by 10 percent of people in New Hampshire, but fewer than 2 percent of Floridians, who make up for the shortfall through their greater degree of Electile Disfunction every four years.
Contrary to popular myth, repeatedly jumping straight up will not increase your sun exposure, because you have to crouch down before each jump. Candidly, the walrus plan has better odds of success. That said, repeatedly jumping can fight depression, even indoors, as it’s an exercise.
This brings us to the part of the column where I usually try to say something profound about all the things we’re going through this year. I’m not doing that today. My phaser is stuck on the “Silly” setting.
Maybe Santa can train walruses to pull his sleigh this year, giving the reindeer a needed year off.
Louie@coastsidenewsgroup.com has a mild case of Seasonal Affective Disorder, which makes him lose his tenuous grasp on reality. He wishes you a Merry Christmas and a Happy Goo goo g’joob.
