(A golden retriever puppy inspired this J.K. “Growling” parody.)
A mystery had appeared on the Quiddwitch field at Dogwarts School for Ditchcraft and Whizardry (digging and running): a deep hole in the middle of the field.
The students were quickly assembled by Headmaster Alpo Dubbledrool, using the “Come!” spell. All front paws were checked and found free of mud.
“It had to be Hairy Pupper,” Professor Severely Snap announced. “Playing with forbidden spells again!”
“Begging your pardon, Professor,” said Ran Weaselly, “but I’ve been with Hairy all this time, and he didn’t cast the excavatus spell.”
Herminny Manger, Hairy’s other packmate, chimed in. “Besides, the excavatus spell makes the dirt disappear. There’s a large mound of dirt near this hole.”
“I know nothing about this,” said Hairy.
Hairy’s nemesis, Drano Malboy, took the opportunity for an insult. “He’s telling the truth, Professor. He knows nothing about anything!” Drano’s put-down drew the usual fits of hilarity from his pals in Slobberyn House.
“I hate to say it, but this could be the work of You-Know-Who,” Professor Remus Lupin said anyway (his name needing no authorial tinkering to sound canine).
“You mean Rin-Tin-Tin?” Weaselly suggested.
“Don’t be absurd, though it seems that’s your only talent,” snapped Snap. “Rin-Tin-Tin was a purebred muttle, no magical blood in his pedigree.”
“True,” Dubbledrool agreed. “I believe Professor Lupin was referring to Lord Moldemutt, our most dangerous and recurring foe.”
A shudder passed through the assembly. Only Dubbledrool dared speak Moldemutt’s name aloud. Others used his Muttle name, Tom Malobo Piddle. Had the contemptible cur found yet another way to cheat death?
“He’s not here,” Hairy announced. “I’m certain of it.” As a pup, Hairy had been bitten by Moldemutt, leaving a jagged scar on his rump. “I know when he’s nearby. For once I can say he’s not a pain in the …”
“Hush, Hairy!” Professor McGobeagle shouted. “There are children reading these books!” Hairy’s tail abashedly sank to the ground.
“Back to your rooms,” Dubbledrool ordered. “Heel!”
As they grew closer to Dogwarts the students’ spirits lifted and tails wagged. “Maybe it was a gopher with an overactive thyroid,” Manger suggested.
“More likely a pack of coyotes, I think,” offered Weaselly.
Manger rolled her eyes, in her “Lord he is stupid sometimes” look. “Ran, we’re in Great Britain, not in a Looney Tunes cartoon. The only coyotes here are in zoos.”
“Look!” Hairy whispered. “There’s someone near the moat. Looks like he’s washing his paws.”
The trio approached as stealthily as dogs can — running as fast and barking as loud as possible with Dubbledrool and Snap close behind. Would it be Moldemutt?
“Oh, hi,” said the school’s most popular upperclassdog. “What’s up?”
Hairy was shocked. “Shedrick Diggery! Voluntarily washing your paws, which no dog would ever do. You dug the big hole in the Quiddwitch field!”
“Ten demerits to House Hufflepups,” Snap intoned.
“And thirty points to House Griffindog!” Dubbledrool declared.
Louie@coastsidenewsgroup.com sometimes lets his imagination run with the pack.
