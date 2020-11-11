Every U.S. president has been commander-in-chief, and most presidents — 28 out of 45 — have also been veterans, having served in active duty, including state militias.
Through a special arrangement with The Almighty, we now listen in on a conversation in the celestial White House among a few of the presidential veterans residing there.
Lincoln: “Honor to the soldier and sailor everywhere, who bravely bears his country scars. Honor, also, to the citizen who cares for his brother in the field and serves, as best he can, the same cause.”
Truman: “Our debt to the heroic men and valiant women in the service of our country can never be repaid. They have earned our undying gratitude. America will never forget their sacrifices.”
Reagan: “Some people live their entire lifetime and wonder if they have ever made a difference in the world, but the Marines don’t have that problem.”
G.H.W. Bush: “We must tell their stories so that our children and grandchildren will understand what our lives might have been like had it not been for their sacrifice.”
Kennedy: “As we express our gratitude, we must never forget that the highest appreciation is not to utter words, but to live by them.”
Theodore Roosevelt: “A man who is good enough to shed his blood for the country is good enough to be given a square deal afterwards.”
Our 28 presidential veterans are Washington, Jefferson, Madison, Monroe, Jackson, W.H.Harrison, Tyler, Polk, Taylor, Fillmore, Pierce, Buchanan, Lincoln, A. Johnson, Grant, Hayes, McKinley, T. Roosevelt, Truman, Eisenhower, JFK, LBJ, Nixon, Ford, Carter, Reagan, G.H.W. Bush and G.W. Bush. Franklin Roosevelt tried to join this fraternity, tendering his resignation as assistant secretary of the Navy (a civilian post) so he could enlist, but his resignation was rejected.
Some presidents’ military records outshine their White House days. W.H. Harrison was barely in office long enough to warm his seat. Grant preferred the title general to president after his two terms in office. It would have been hard for Eisenhower’s presidential record to surpass his leadership in World War II, though his most enduring political legacy, the interstate highway system, remains essential today.
For others, military service is barely a footnote to their biographies. We don’t picture Lincoln, LBJ or Reagan in uniforms.
Do veterans make better presidents? Historians could debate that question for decades. Service in battle has arguably made some presidents less trigger-happy, others more so. Our best generals who became presidents had trouble adjusting the absence of chain-of-command in politics.
And then there’s the enigma, Washington, who saved the country twice. As commanding general of the Continental Army he kept the revolution going until, aided by France, he secured our independence. As president he set the example of civilian control over the military, self-imposed term limits, and abhorrence of partisanship. He had every reason to be egocentric, but practiced humility and courtesy. If only we’d followed his example.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.