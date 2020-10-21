I’m not a veterinarian, I am a sexagenarian — that is, in my 60s — which required neither advanced schooling nor special skills, other than continuing to breathe. During those 60-plus years I have learned a lot about dogs, and most of it from dogs, who are, after all, the experts on the subject.
Dogs make their needs known. Fortunately, they have few needs so their non-verbal vocabulary is easier to learn, than, say, Swedish. Here are some common dog expressions of physical needs, with translations:
Dog: (Stands by the front door, nervously vibrating and making short “yips” or whines.)
Translation: “The entry carpet’s going to need the Rug Doctor if you don’t open this door right now.”
Dog: (Paws at food dish. Repeatedly jumps up on human’s lap. Starts barking at human.)
Translation: “It’s 5:07 p.m.! My dinner time is 5 p.m., and you’re sitting there watching TV. This is unacceptable! Bad human! Bad, bad human.”
Dog: (Chews lawn grass.)
Translation: “My tummy hurts! It was probably that teriyaki jerky you fed me because you forgot to buy dog food. I’m gonna hurl!”
Dogs communicate in other ways, the most manipulative of which is making “puppy eyes,” those wide-open stares with the eyelids slanted downward from the snout. These “sad” looks melt the hardest human hearts, turning otherwise mature and well-spoken adults into gibbering idiots:
Dog: (Makes the dreaded “puppy eyes” face.)
Human: “Ooo, is da puppy-wuppy sad? Does Snookums need her bewwy wubbed?”
Beware the “puppy eyes.” This could happen to you.
The National Academy of Sciences, a nonprofit organization, was signed into law by Abraham Lincoln in 1863 (really). It was founded to provide “independent, objective advice to the nation on matters related to science and technology. … To provide scientific advice to the government whenever called upon by any government department." Evidently, the government hasn’t used the Red Phone to ask NAS for scientific advice lately, freeing up its time for other vital studies, including a 2019 inquiry into the hypnotic power of puppy eyes.
(NAS receives no government funding, so don’t write to your Congressbeing demanding that the NAS be defunded.)
The study compared the facial muscles of domesticated dogs with those of their genetic cousins, wolves, and found that dog’s muscles around the eyes have developed to make “puppy eyes” possible. Despite their many evolutionary advantages, wolves can’t get free belly rubs just by looking sad. The researchers attribute this doggish adaptation to un-natural selection: proto-dogs that could mimic people’s sad faces were more likely to weasel their way into human society, more readily than actual weasels. Over the millennia the dogs with the saddest eyes became the most popular.
Our current dog also has big, pointy ears, which she can lay back against her head, enhancing the sad-face special effect. She has us wrapped around her little toe.
Louie@coastsidenewsgroup.com misses his old email address, but is happy that the Pacifica Tribune has joined the list of independent local papers that have survived.
