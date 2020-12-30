It’s not that 2020 was completely rotten. Couples still got married, parents had babies and teachers taught, though their plans were usually modified.
“It’s been a dreadful year!” said my imaginary alter ego, Edgar, one of the few people I’m allowed to visit without wearing a mask. “There has never been a worse year.”
Edgar has a habit of interrupting my train of thought. “Really?” I countered. “Worse than the Depression years, the Black Plague, or the year the meteorite wiped out the dinosaurs?”
“Oh, get real! We’re not that old, but we were here for 2020: the pandemic, the shuttered businesses, the wildfires, the street violence, the isolation, the shootings, the politi ...”
“Yes, yes, I don’t need reminding. You are such a downer! We can’t change the past, but 2021 won’t be much better if all we do is moan about 2020 and take two vaccine shots. Besides, some things haven’t changed. The Earth still revolves around the sun, bison graze in Yellowstone, and the seasons are continuing their relay race, more or less on schedule.”
Edgar stuck an index finger down his throat. “I see, Pollyanna. So, at midnight on Jan. 1 the virus will go ‘poof,’ along with our $30 trillion national debt (130 percent of our gross domestic product). Bring on the unicorns!”
The discussion dragged on, as my impromptu chats with Edgar often do, unless the dog jumps on my lap to express an urgent need to relieve her bladder. In that case both Edgar and I set aside our petty differences and run to find a leash before the proverbial dam bursts.
I didn’t ask to be born a Gemini, and don’t believe in astrology anyway. That said, there does seem to be a bit of schizo in my wits-o, beyond the usual left-right brain split-so. Edgar’s annoying, though I occasionally have to concede that he has a point.
Many of us will still be isolating well into 2021. We have to restart the economy, which means people earning paychecks and spending them on essentials, such as rent and pizza. We can’t keep kiting checks much longer to keep the country on borrowed life support.
“What to do? What to do?” Edgar and I asked, in unison. We eventually came to a “modest proposal.” As people are vaccinated, quarantined for two weeks, then test negative for COVID-19, they would receive government-issued “COVID Free” personalized ID cards. They could then eat, fly, breathe or make physical contact with anyone else who has the card. Gradually the economy would rebuild itself. Those not wanting to take the vaccine would have that right, but would re-enter the economy last, to stay safe. Congress might need to amend the HIPAA law for this limited purpose.
Harsh? Some years back a lawsuit challenged the constitutionality of senior discounts at movies. The court rejected it, noting that everyone has a chance to eventually get the discount. Maybe that’s analogous. What do you think?
louie@coastsidenewsgroup.com begins to suspect that Edgar may not be imaginary.
