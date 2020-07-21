July fills our garden with string beans, artichokes, basil, tomatoes, lettuce and chard. And, of course, zucchini.
Just as there are essential and nonessential workers in the workforce, the garden has the essential vegetables, and zucchini. I suspect that most people who grow zucchini at home could do without it, but not a year goes by when we don’t plant zucchini.
Zukes don’t taste bad, they just don’t taste much. A zucchini is a nearly blank canvas, on which the culinary artist can brush more vibrant flavors. Swiss chard will stand up to garlic and maintain its own flavor, but zucchini surrenders immediately, saying, “Oh, so you’d like it to taste like garlic. No problem. And may I suggest some red pepper flakes and a spoon of tomato sauce as well. Except for the color, I’m contributing next to nothing to this meal.”
(Do your zucchini talk to you? Mine don’t either, but this is one of those instances where taste is the dominant means of communication, not hearing.)
Not all garden crops are such pushovers. Take basil, for example. If you put fresh basil into a recipe, it is going to taste like basil. You could boil fresh basil leaves in a pot of hydroxychloroquine (which seems to have no other purpose) and people in the kitchen would say, “Oh, that basil smells great!”
Warning: Don’t try this at home. Also, don’t boil your basil in Lysol, Windex or any other home cleanser or disinfectant. Come to think of it, why boil fresh basil at all, unless it’s going into a bubbly pot of pasta sauce?
Someday when we are again allowed to exchange gifts with people in the workplace, we will pick as many mature (“hard as rocks”) zucchini as possible and take them to the office as “gifts” to the imaginary people who do not already have their own zucchini. People will ooh and aah as they gaze at your basket of overgrown zucchini. Like you, they have waited too long to harvest the younger, tender zucchinoids.
They will tell you they are taking your zucchini home, but will not say “to eat.” They will secretly bury your zucchini in the compost pile and next week come in with their own baskets of impenetrable zucchini bludgeons, expecting you to take them. This process can go on until the zucchini grow no more.
In related news, our government is planning a manned mission to Mars, perhaps with the cooperation of our good friends from Russia, as our way of thanking them for rigging our elections and stealing our research to develop a COVID-19 vaccine. I say if we’re going to Mars, let’s first send zucchini, which can convert Mars’ polar caps of carbon dioxide ice into oxygen. In no time zucchini will turn the Red Planet green.
As depicted in documentaries such as “War of the Worlds” and “Species,” Martians may not take kindly to our meddling, until they discover that they like oversized, rock-hard zucchini. A new era of interplanetary amity could emerge.
Louie@hmbreview.com will plant more zucchini next year.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.