There’s a certain sense of freedom that comes from working without pay.
For 25-plus years I’ve been writing Quip Tide for the Review without pay. During that time I was on the board of directors of a nonprofit educational association for 12 years, six of them as chairperson, without pay. Every year I give two or three free seminars to professional associations, and eight articles for professional journals, without pay.
All this leads to the question many people ask me, “Are you just stupid or what?”
The answer may be, “Yes to both.” Under the rules of capitalistic engagement, I am stupid, or at least terminally clueless. But consider the “or what,” those other reasons for doing things that aren’t required: enjoyment and purpose.
Our capitalistic system would crash and burn without the continuous support of charities, or to use the more politically correct term, “non-governmental organizations” or NGOs. Even those among our Founding Fathers who weren’t particularly religious, including Jefferson and Franklin, devoutly believed that charitable organizations are essential to society.
The First Amendment protects our expressions of sincerely held beliefs. It exists as much for pragmatic as liberal (in its original meaning) reasons. I had the rare honor of advocating for free speech and association at the Supreme Court in 2021, which goes to show how low the Court’s admissions standards have gone. (I didn’t do it for free.)
Working for free is liberating: no fear of a pay cut or loss of benefits.
Psychologist Abraham Maslow, in “A Theory of Human Motivation” (1943), said that there is a hierarchy of human needs, with self-actualization at the top of the pyramid. His reasoning was as follows:
▸ “We psychologists pretty much make stuff up anyway, and long, hyphenated terms like ‘self-actualization’ make others think we know what we’re talking about.”
▸ “People already know that they have physical needs like food, shelter, sleep, safety and affection so I came up with something else to justify publishing this highly theoretical paper.”
▸ “Years from now, when contestants on ‘Naked and Afraid’ are starving and being eaten alive by blood-sucking insects, I bet they’ll say, ‘You know what I really need right now? Some self-actualization!’”
(Maslow’s scholarly work is slightly paraphrased in this column.)
Volunteering provides self-actualization, whatever it is. While others are out surfing, going on international vacations and drinking more expensive scotch than I do, I and many others are getting actuated.
Let me give you an example. Take the movie “Avengers: Infinity War,” a highly intellectual art film. I enjoyed the movie, despite (SPOILER ALERT) nearly everybody dying. “Infinity War” is “Saving Private Ryan,” except Private Ryan and half of everyone else gets killed.
I enjoyed the movie but didn’t think I accomplished or learned anything. I paid my $20 and came away feeling uninspired.
I then wrote last week’s Quip Tide and felt I had accomplished something. Not being paid for it didn’t matter. As for you, well, you get what you pay for.
Louie@coastsidenewsgroup.com rewrote this “classic” Quip Tide column from 2018, in keeping with his motto, “Self-plagiarism is self-actualization at its best.”
