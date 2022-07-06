This week QuipTide delves into American history, specifically an event that occurred 246 years ago today.
Though our Declaration of Independence was dated July 4, 1776, it had been enacted by the Continental Congress two days earlier. John Adams, a vehement proponent of independence, predicted, “The Second Day of July 1776, will be the most memorable Epocha in the History of America ... It ought to be solemnized with Pomp and Parade, with Shews, Games, Sports, Guns, Bells, Bonfires and Illuminations, from one End of this Continent to the other from this Time forward forever more.”
Adams’ prediction about July 2 was close, but no cigar. There was no official Independence Day until 1870, when Congress declared it a holiday, along with Christmas, New Year’s Day and Thanksgiving. Adams and his successor as president, Thomas Jefferson, unintentionally cemented July 4 as Independence Day by coincidentally passing away on that date in 1826.
Other dates could have been chosen. The “unanimous Declaration of the 13 united States of America” wasn’t truly unanimous until July 9, when New York became the last state to approve it. It wasn’t officially signed until Aug. 2, 1776, when an “engrossed” (neatened-up) copy was presented to the delegates. That is the version shown on the back side of a $2 bill, and displayed in the National Archives. I had hoped to see the Declaration during a visit to Washington, D.C., in April 2021, but the Archives and other public buildings were closed due to the pandemic.
So, what happened on July 6, 1776? On that day the Pennsylvania Evening Post became the first newspaper to reprint the entire Declaration. Congress’ July 2 vote to approve the Declaration had become known to some people outside Pennsylvania, but publishing the entire document in the Evening Post, as many other papers did in the following days, made it accessible to every literate American.
It’s interesting to note that the Declaration says nothing about “freedom of the press.” King George had not curtailed publishing news and ideas — English law at the time forbade prior restraint on publications, though it gave no post-publication immunity to journalists. Freedom of the press wasn’t ensured until Dec. 15, 1791, when the first 10 amendments to the U.S. Constitution, which had only been in effect for two years, were ratified.
The Founders risked losing everything to establish our country. Their Declaration concludes: “And for the support of this Declaration, with a firm Reliance on the Protection of divine Providence, we mutually pledge to each other our Lives, our fortunes, and our sacred Honor.” They nearly lost that gamble, and would have, but for divine Providence, with a little help from the French Navy.
News publications are at risk today, not from a monarch, but from economic pressures, unsubstantiated twaddle disguised as news, and the consolidation of major news outlets in the hands of oligarchs more interested in shock value than news value.
Be a patriot. Before you buy into a prepackaged world view, consider the source and kick the tires.
