Sunday, June 6, marked the 45th wedding anniversary for Susy and me, a true testament to her patience.
Many young couples tie the knot in June. Quip Tide takes the occasion to offer unasked-for advice to the newlyweds to help them through their first 45 years of marital bliss:
“Yes, Dear” isn’t always the right answer. It is almost always the right answer, but at times can be wrong, wrong, wrong. Careful listening can help discern when “yes” is a land mine. Example: “Do I look good in horizontal stripes?” This seemingly tame question has no right answer. A “yes” can lead to discord once the spouse discovers that no one looks good in horizontal stripes. A “no” implies that her looks aren’t good enough to overcome horizontal stripes.
Active listening requires silencing your internal monologue, the built-in noise-canceling headphones that feed you continuous replays of that two-foot putt you missed last Wednesday, the current National League West standings, the lyrics to Monty Python’s “Always Look on the Bright Side of Life,” and other survival-skill information. Leaving your monologue running can lead to the wrongest of wrong answers, “Did you just say something?”
Monogamy does not require monotony. It may seem convenient if you and your spouse share all the same interests, opinions and food preferences. It makes shopping easy, but leads to humdrum meal planning. “Tuna casserole again?!”
As I commented in another column, there are two kinds of people in the world: hikers and birders. Both enjoy the great outdoors, but hikers like to stride quickly and birders prefer to stop abruptly and often, on the distant chance that a bird will stay exactly where it is long enough for a tripod to get set up. Birds, of course, have made this their own pastime, sitting perfectly still until one second before the camera shutter goes “click.”
There are other ways that couples who have much in common can have contrasting interests. You might think that an Irish-Catholic gal and an Italian-Catholic guy would be completely in sync, but this overlooks the facts that their cultures and genders are not the same. For example:
Side dish: potatoes vs. polenta
Movie genre: drama vs. sci-fi
Sunburn: immediately vs. after an hour
Learn to celebrate your differences. Don’t puree your disparate traditions in the blender you will probably receive as a wedding gift. On St. Patrick’s Day it’s corned beef, cabbage and potatoes, not corned beef and pasta, and never put carrots in spaghetti sauce. Names can be hyphenated, recipes shouldn’t be.
How-to guides. As you enjoy more years together, you’ll note that every project has its own, incredibly detailed set of rules: how to load the dishwasher, where each of the tools go, whether a gray undershirt counts as “white” laundry, and if the dog is allowed on the bed.
Except for the tools, I opt for “Yes, Dear.”
Louie@coastsidenewsgroup.com wishes all June couples years of happiness and creative differences.
