In December our thoughts turn to nutcrackers and elves, caroling and wrapping, holiday movies and big family gather — well, holiday movies, anyway.
It’s also the month when Santa checks the list of who’s been naughty or nice, and delivers goodies to the good boys and girls and lumps of coal to the others, thus greatly increasing Santa’s carbon footprint.
Employers headquartered below the North Pole usually deliver messages, not toys, in the form of bonuses and raises, though in this lean year a heartfelt “Well done!” may be all that’s available to distribute. But how do we know who has “done well”?
’Tis the season for year-end evaluations, those quizzes supervisors take to rate workers based on completely objective criteria such as “teamwork,” “ambassadorship,” and “leaderishness.” They may be tempted to give high marks to everyone, forgetting that once an employment grievance is filed it’s too late to revise those glowing assessments.
Obeying Newton’s Third Law, other bosses make equal and opposite mistakes, using evaluations to cast snarky, Twitteresque aspersions into employees’ permanent records. A well-deserved drubbing may give the overseer a moment of cathartic relief — calling a subordinate “Thou clay-brained guts, thou knotty-pated fool, thou whore-son obscene greasy tallow-catch.” (Shakespeare, Henry IV, Part 1, Act 2, Scene 4; the Bard had a sharp quill pen.)
Here are some actual insults from annual reviews that I just made up:
• She has delusions of adequacy.
• If stupid came in colors, he’d be a rainbow.
• He considers tying his shoelaces worthy of a substantial raise.
• Her biggest contribution to the team is when she forgets to join the mandatory Zoom meetings.
• Three weeks ago, I asked him to write a report before Thanksgiving. He turned it in on Dec. 2. I asked him why. He said, “Isn’t Thanksgiving in December?” I asked if he took last Thursday and Friday off work. He said, “It’s OK, everybody else did, too.”
• If the customer asked him to put their project number in the subject line of his emails, he’d start putting “1” in the subject line, because it’s the only project he has for them.
• She’s dumb as a sack of doorknobs, except without the doorknobs.
• As an excuse for repeated absences, she wrote, “Toenail fungus.”
• He is an 80 percent proofreader, which is to say, based on all the typos he leaves in, he must review his work with the help of his good friends, Jack Daniels and Jose Cuervo.
• I would say she’s a dunce, but she doesn’t like to wear hats.
As a writer of annual evaluations for more than 40 years, I’ve learned to be as accurate and honest as possible, giving examples of great work and, shall we say, not-great work.
Words written in anger or as mockery say more about the writer’s character than the target’s. Take that, Shakespeare!
Louie@coastsidenewsgroup.com notes that in the same play Shakespeare called someone a “leathern-jerkin, crystal-button, knot-pated, agatering, puke-stocking, caddis-garter, smooth-tongue, Spanish pouch!”
