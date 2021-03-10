  1. Home
Back in the Dark Ages, when AOL was only available through dial-up modems, receiving an email was a sporadic event. The cheery “You’ve got mail!” voice — as enthusiastic as if it were saying “You’ve got a tax refund!”—prompted users to leave their chat rooms or pause Tetris long enough to open the new message.

“You’ve got mail!” became a meme, before “meme” became a word. There was even a rom-com movie, “You’ve Got Mail,” starring Meg Ryan and Tom Hanks, in the days before he landed a commercial jet on the Hudson River.

Today, receiving an email happens as often as breathing, or so it seems, and is as welcome as the drip-drip-dripping of a leaky faucet in the middle of the night. Online services start out being cool and fun, but as they grow they become overrun by the electronic equivalent of three-card monte hucksters.

The upside of being targeted by all these charlatans is that they seem to be genuinely concerned about us. As one gets older the come-ons become more focused, driven by huge, profiling databases that take note of our ages and predict our maladies. The come-ons fall into three main categories: health worries, money worries and cyber worries. Here are some real examples with most of the ALL CAPS omitted, and with my snarky comments (in parentheses).

Health worries

- “Your blood pressure. This ONE thing may be slowly killing you.” (Is it the passage of time?)

- “Don’t let your hair define your age. No. 1 hair regrowth system for women.” (Does it include gender reassignment?)

- “End of Alzheimer’s!” (I think it’s the “’s!”)

- “Testosterone booster.” (Would this interfere with my hair regrowth?)

- “Horrific back pain GONE in 30 seconds.” (Fewer, if you die in 20 seconds.)

- “One tablespoon of this keeps your blood sugar low.” (So much for Mary Poppins’ “spoonful of sugar.”)

- “Belly fat free. 1 cup melts belly fat while you sleep.” (And moves it where?)

- “The reverse diabetes secret doctors won’t tell you.” (What if I ask nicely?)

- “Ready to relax? Get stress relief in minutes!” (Turn off your email notifications.)

Money worries

- “VA Rate Guide. You worked for it, you earned it! Take Advantage of your VA Benefits Today!” (Um, I’m not a veteran.)

- “Cash4Homes. Americans are taking advantage of this. You could too. We may have a cash buyer for your home.” (Or, we may grossly underpay you to buy it.)

- “Reverse mortgage quiz. Access the wealth in your home with a reverse mortgage.” (Here’s the quiz: Why should I give you the wealth in my home?)

Cyber worries

- “Limited-Time Giveaway. You can now protect your computer from harmful malware threats with our award-winning antivirus for just £2.99!” (Why does a giveaway cost £2.99, old chap?)

- “Your Norton subscription HAS ENDED.” (You mean the subscription I never had?)

It’s heartwarming to know that our senior citizens receive such caring attention from total strangers.

Louie@coastsidenewsgroup.com hopes his molten belly fat doesn’t migrate south.

