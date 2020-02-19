I hope you Windsor-Markles had a great time last week visiting California, the true birthplace of the other Disney princes and princesses. I write this open letter in the hope of luring you back to the Golden State on a more, shall we say, “regular” and perhaps even “permanent” basis.
More specifically, I hope on your next visit you spend some time, perhaps even a month, in Half Moon Bay. Now that you’re parents you may want to curtail the jet-setting life a bit and establish a sense of normalcy for young Archie. And when it comes to normalcy, we in Half Moon Bay are exceptional.
Maybe “normalcy” isn’t the right word.
Let me put it this way: In Disneyland there are many costumed characters roaming the streets, stopping to welcome visitors and directing them to the many attractions that lighten one’s spirit and burdens, especially one’s wallet. In Half Moon Bay we have our own collection of characters, mostly benign, eager to explain to our guests why there are two unconnected streets named “Miramontes,” what “I.D.E.S” stands for, and why it’s different than “I.O.O.F,” though, as with most of our organizations the memberships tend to overlap.
In a town of 12,000 everyone wears multiple hats — something you’re accustomed to in England, where, as I vaguely recall, the Viscount of Worcestershire may also be the Lord Chancellor of Fumbledum-Winksley. (I may have the titles slightly wrong.)
You’d fit in just fine here. We know Harry’s an outdoorsman, an explorer and plays daring sports like rugby instead of ones in which the horse does all the work. In Half Moon Bay we have people who balance on boards while 50-foot waves impel them toward rocks. I can see you giving it a try and saying something profound, like, “Mate, that corker gobsmacked me! And the water’s brass monkeys.” After a while we’ll get the gist of your gibberish and stop putting “English” subtitles on your interviews.
As for Meghan, we don’t have to wish you could be a California girl, you’re already one. Just come back and give us something to talk about besides the election.
Now, we know you’ve just settled on a place in Canada, but California has some distinct advantages compared to our neighbors in the bitterly cold, obsequiously polite and generally nondiverse north. For example:
We have many more lucrative opportunities than Canada does for famous actresses to star in Oscar-worthy movies.
We have more Teslas.
Harry’s grandmother is pictured on Canadian money. I thought you two were trying to get away from that sort of thing.
California is clearly where you belong, but why Half Moon Bay? To be sure, there are cities with more refined amenities, such as movie theaters, ballet companies, and NASCAR tracks. But here in Half Moon Bay we have something truly unique: We are the Pumpkin Capital of the World! Beat that, Canada!
louie@hmbreview.com has a guest room you could use for a while if the Ritz-Carlton is fully booked.
